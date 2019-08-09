Cannabis Big News Roundup: Beleave Announces Non-Binding LOI with TerraFarma Inc.; Ignite confirms exclusive CBD partnership with WHSmith; Harborside Wins Three East Bay Express “Best of the East Bay” Awards
Danielle Adams - August 9th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- Harborside Wins Three East Bay Express “Best of the East Bay” Awards
- Khiron and Dixie Receive Conditional TSXV Approval for Roll-Out of Kuida Cosmeceutical Line in U.S. Market and Cannabis-Infused Products in Latin America
- Ignite UK confirms exclusive CBD partnership with WHSmith
- YIELD GROWTH Announces Plans to Target Growing Luxury Spa Market with CBD-infused Urban Juve Product Line
- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation Announces Increase in Yield Forecast and Related Production Capacity Forecast at JWC 2
- Geyser Brands Announces TSX Conditional Approval of Solace Management Group Acquisition
- Chemesis International Inc. to Acquire a Controlling Interest in GSRX Industries Inc., a Leader in Retail Cannabis Dispensaries, Distribution & Brand Development
- MYM Expands Scope of Global Offices to Include Sales and Distribution of ‘MYM International Brands Inc.’
- High Tide Announces Canna Cabana in Lloydminster as 12th Location Selling Recreational Cannabis in Alberta
- Beleave Announces Non-Binding LOI with TerraFarma Inc.
- Naturally Splendid Signs Definitive Agreement to Lease CBD Extraction System to Prairie Pure
