CanadaBis Capital Inc. Introduces Cannabis Root-Infused Product Line: Stigma Roots

Lotions and balms are the first of many unique Stigma Roots lifestyle products boasting a wide-range of health and wellness benefits









CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV:CANB) (“CanadaBis” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on finding and capitalizing on growth and diversification opportunities, is pleased to announce their latest accomplishment: the launch of Stigma Roots; a lifestyle product line featuring cannabis root-infused creams and balms.

Stigma Roots seeks to bring the healing power of cannabis roots to those suffering from a wide range of ailments including: joint pain, inflammation, skin burns, gastrointestinal activity, eczema and more. Unlike the leaves and buds of the cannabis plant, which also offer a wide-range of benefits, but are strictly regulated, the roots of the cannabis plant contain only trace amounts of cannabinoids, and do not fall under the same, strict regulations.

“We are very excited to launch the first product under our Lifestyle Business Pillar” says Travis McIntyre, CEO of CanadaBis. “By using the roots of a cannabis plant as the primary ingredient in our lotions and balms, we offer three things: products capable of providing the relief and benefits people seek; a profit stream generated from roots that would typically be wasted; and, a way to reach an entirely new audience with our message — one that may not typically engage with a recreational cannabis brand.”

Stigma Roots products are ‘made by hand, with love’ in Red Deer Alberta, and as such, the Company will be offering small batches of product across a select group of retail outlets across Alberta, before launching their full line of products via their online store, nationally, in early 2020.

As of the date of this release, Stigma Roots products can be found exclusively at The Swag Shop a cannabis lifestyle and accessories store conveniently, and strategically located next to INDICAtive Collection in Red Deer’s Gasoline Alley. INDICAtive Collection, a cannabis retail store offering unique and upscale products and service, is also owned by CanadaBis. As new retailers are approved, their information will be available via the Stigma Roots website: www.StigmaRoots.ca.

For CanadaBis Capital Inc., the launch of their latest product line is just one of several exciting things currently underway. In addition to a major expansion to their cultivation facility scheduled for completion in the spring of 2020, the Company is actively considering several strategic partnerships as they position themselves to support the highly anticipated extracts and edibles phase of Canada’s cannabis legalization.

About CanadaBis Capital Inc.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV:CANB) is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on achieving large-scale growth in the fast-emerging global cannabis market. By targeting organic growth opportunities alongside the right-fit partners, we remain focused on finding and capitalizing on chances to grow, diversify and continue to lead our industry.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our business and operations including development and expansion plans; intention to develop property in British Columbia; increasing our product lines to include CBD distillates; and our general business plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulation, the general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; successful negotiation of necessary agreements to get our product to market; requirement for further capital, delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the results of operations and such other matters as set out in the Filing Statement available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have a material adverse effect on our future results, performance or achievements.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. CanadaBis Capital does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click here to connect with CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV:CANB) for an Investor Presentation

Source