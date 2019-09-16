Calyx Brands to Launch New Brands and Showcase New Products From Top Selling Brands at Hall of Flowers

Nutritional High International Inc. will be showcasing a range of exciting new products and brands through Calyx Brands, Inc.









Nutritional High International Inc. (“Nutritional High” or the “Company”) (CSE:EAT, OTCQB:SPLIF) will be showcasing a range of exciting new products and brands through its wholly-owned wholesale distributor, Calyx Brands, Inc., at next week’s Hall of Flowers trade show in Santa Rosa, CA.

The conference, taking place September 18th & 19th at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, has quickly become the premier B2B event for California’s cannabis industry. Unlike CannaCon, Indo Expo, MJBizCon and other giant cannabis conventions that focus on cultivation and infrastructure providers, Hall of Flowers is strictly limited to cannabis brands, distributors and retailers.

Calyx Brands will be introducing two major new brands at the show, and will be showcasing new products from several other major manufacturers and growers.

NEW BRANDS

ST IDES Pre-Rolled, Tobacco-Free Blunts: The famous ST IDES brand and heritage, strong packaging and presentation–combined with a pure indoor flower in a high-quality blunt product that packs a punch.

Nuvata Vaporizers: Nuvata’s signature Mind-Body vaporizers featuring specialized combinations of cannabinoids and terpenoids that enable users to enhance their state of mind and body in order to achieve specific effects

NEW PRODUCTS FROM TOP SELLING BRANDS

Plus Products: A new line of gummy flavors from the #1 name in gummies. Including: Tangerine UPLIFT: (100mg THC); Cucumber Lime BALANCE: (70mg THC: 30mg CBD); and Concord Grape UNWIND: (90mg THC: 10mg CBD) PLEASE ALSO VISIT PLUS PRODUCTS AT BOOTH A8

Punch Edibles: One of California’s top infused chocolate producers expands their chocolate Punch Bar line to ten flavors, their Punch Bar Cream line of white chocolate to five flavors and their Punch C-90 line of CBD-infused chocolate to five flavors.

SolDaze Snacks: The brand that’s revolutionizing cannabis edibles with natural fruit-based, vegan-friendly, keto-friendly, no-sugar-added low dose treats adds new choices. In addition to Tropical Mango and Mango Berry Fruit Bites, SolDaze will be introducing Spicy Mango. Also, CBD versions of their classic flavors.

Hella Dank: Hella Dank produces an artisanal five-star liquid grade melt hashish as well as a five-star hashish rosin. They also produce a four-star bubble grade hashish, to meet distinctive consumer needs and price points. At Hall of Flowers they’ll be introducing four new strains: Velvet Goo, Velvet Purps, Clementine Punch and Strawberry Banana.

“We’re proud to showcase many of the top-selling cannabis brands in California,” said Dakota Sullivan, CEO of Calyx Brands. “Hall of Flowers is the first cannabis trade show designed for the legal era, and for the popular brands we represent. It’s an uncrowded, professional-only environment that supports dispensary buyers visiting with the brands, getting to know the people behind the products, and having the quality time to find what will work best for their customers.”

PLEASE VISIT CALYX BRANDS AT “HALL OF FLOWERS,” Booth B319

SEPTEMBER 18TH & 19TH, SONOMA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS,

SANTA ROSA, CA

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products under recognized brands in the cannabis products industry, with a specific focus on edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively with licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

The Company follows a vertically integrated model with a fully developed strategy for acquisitions in extraction, production, sales, and distribution sectors of the cannabis industry. Nutritional High has brought its flagship FLÏ™ edibles and extracts product line from production to market through its wholly owned subsidiaries in California and Oregon, as well as Colorado where its FLÏ™ products are manufactured by a third-party licensed producer. In California, the Company distributes its products and products manufactured by other leading producers through its wholly owned distributor Calyx Brands Inc. and is entering the Nevada, Washington State and Canadian markets in the near future.

For updates on the Company’s activities and highlights of the Company’s press releases and other media coverage, please follow Nutritional High on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.nutritionalhigh.com.

For further information, please contact:

David Posner

Chairman of the Board

Nutritional High International Inc.

647-985-6727

Email: dposner@nutritionalhigh.com

Ethan Karayannopoulos

Director, Investor Relations

Nutritional High International Inc.

416-777-6175

Email: ethan@nutritionalhigh.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR OTC MARKETS GROUP INC., NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The statements relate to potential market expansion and the use of the proceeds of the Offering. Risks that may have an impact on the ability for these events to be achieved include completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements and receipt of applicable approvals. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The Company’s securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or “U.S. Persons”, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking information expressed in this press release include, but are not limited to: obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals including acquiring and renewing U.S. state, local or other licenses, the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution, regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, market and general economic conditions of the cannabis sector or otherwise.

Click here to connect with Nutritional High (CSE:EAT, OTC:SPLIF, FWB:2NU) for an Investor Presentation.

Source