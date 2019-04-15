BLOCKStrain Announces Proposed Name Change to TruTrace Technologies Inc.

BLOCKStrain Technology Corp. (TSXV:DNAX) (OTC:BKKSF) (“BLOCKStrain” or the “Company”) announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it will change its name to TruTrace Technologies Inc.









“Evolving from BLOCKStrain to TruTrace Technologies is a reflection of our maturity as a company,” said CEO Robert Galarza. “We have developed an end-to-end enterprise software solution and wanted our branding to capture the full breadth of who we are and what we do.”

“We strongly believe in the value that blockchain provides in areas of security, transparency and intellectual property protection, and it still serves as a core feature of our platform,” says Galarza. “As we continue expanding our cannabis-focused functionality and exploring opportunities in other industries, we can do so with the confidence of a brand name that better communicates what makes us different.”

Over the coming months, the Company’s core platform BLOCKStrain™ will also be transitioning into StrainSecure™ to better showcase the level of security and transparency the Company’s technology provides producers, regulators and consumers.

