Blockstrain Announces Name Change to TruTrace Technologies

BLOCKStrain Technology Corp. (TSXV:DNAX) (OTC:BKKSF) (“BLOCKStrain” or the “Company”) announces that, further to its News Release dated April 15, 2019, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the change of name (“Name Change”) of the Company to TruTrace Technologies Inc. The Name Change will become effective at the opening of the market on April 24, 2019 and the company will trade under the new symbol “TTT” on the TSX Venture Exchange.

“We’re excited to continue the strong work we started under this new banner TruTrace Technologies. It is a more accurate reflection of our expanded full service enterprise software solution and better captures the full breadth of our offerings,” said Chief Executive Officer Robert Galarza. “It also better communicates the true extent of the opportunities for our technology that provides value and integrity, not just to the cannabis industry but other industries as well.”

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release related to the proposed name change are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Company’s ability to complete the name change, including the risk that the name change may not be completed as expected or at all. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and the Company is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information: BLOCKStrain Technology Corp., Robert Galarza, Chief Executive Officer and Director; Media Relations: Corey Herscu, RNMKR Agency, 416-300-3030, corey@rnmkr.agency; Investor Inquiries: Crystal Quast Bullseye Corporate, 1-844-656-3629, Quast@BullseyeCorporate.com

