Blissco Signs Supply Agreement with Alberta

Blissco Cannabis (CSE:BLIS,OTCQB:HSTRF) secured a supply agreement for cannabis with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC).

As quoted in the press release:

Blissco will enter the Alberta recreational cannabis market, supplying the province initially with three strains from their whole flower collection. Blissco products will be available at Alberta retail locations and on albertacannabis.org . “Alberta has the highest cannabis retail sales in Canada, and we are excited for the opportunity to supply this growing market with our premium dried cannabis and offer cannabis extract products later in 2019,” said Damian Kettlewell, Blissco CEO.

Blissco’s list of supply agreements continues to expand as the company now has agreements to supply the British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Alberta markets domestically and the German market internationally. “We look forward to continuing to add to our customer list as we meet with more provinces as well as international partners,” adds Kettlewell.