Bevcanna Enterprises Appoints Bedard-Brunet as Director

Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”), announced today that its board of directors has appointed Joey Bedard-Brunet, effective March 3, 2020.

Mr. Bedard-Brunet is the CEO of Clearwater CannGrow Ltd., BevCanna’s exclusive outdoor cultivation partner, and is a farm start-up expert; as, co-owner of a large-scale hemp farm, a cricket farm, an organic ground crop vegetable farm, an outdoor cannabis farm and other agricultural businesses. Leveraging his degrees in both horticulture and farming, Mr. Bedard-Brunet has also built one of the world’s largest hop farms and designed and executed one of the largest organic industrial hemp farms in western Canada.

The Company also announced today that Matthew Christopherson has resigned as a director of the Company effective March 6, 2020, for personal reasons, and that Camilo Lyon has resigned as a director effective February 24, 2020, due to a conflict of interest with his new position with investment banking firm, BTIG. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Christopherson for his contributions to the Company, since January 22, 2019, and Mr. Lyon for his contribution to the Company, since August 2019.

The Company further announced today that it has granted an aggregate of 2,566,667 stock options to purchase up to 2,566,667 common shares of the Company to directors, officers and an employee of the Company. All 2,566,667 options granted vest immediately upon the grant and are exercisable for a period of 3 years from the date of grant at a price of $0.30 per common share.

The options and the common shares issuable upon the exercise of the options held by the optionees are subject to a hold period of four months from the date of grant of the stock options.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) BevCanna Enterprises Inc. develops and manufactures cannabinoid-infused beverages and consumer products for in-house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna has a 292-acre outdoor cultivation site in the Okanagan Valley and the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, access to a world-class 40,000-square-foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles per annum. BevCanna’s vision is to be a global leader in infused innovations.

