BevCanna Chief Commercial Officer: Premium Infused Beverages are Coming to Canada

BevCanna Enterprises (CSE:BEV) Chief Commercialization Officer Emma Andrews recently joined Grace Pedota on the CSE’s #Finance podcast to discuss the highly-anticipated infused beverages market in Canada. During the interview, Andrews and Pedota discussed BevCanna’s plans to create a unique array of cannabinoid-infused beverages, including THC and CBD.

“In October of 2019, Canada will legalize infused products. There are infused beverages in the US right now, but I find those beverages are crude and early versions of the more refined premium products that we will see here in Canada, ” said Andrews.

BevCanna is based in Osoyoos, British Columbia, where the company is expected to bottle its infused beverages using a springwater aquifer in the area. According to Andrews, the company intends to design unique brands and flavor profiles for both its own line of products and its white-label partners.

