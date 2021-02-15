BevCanna Announces Addition of Glass Manufacturing Capabilities

Emerging leader in health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has added glass manufacturing capabilities to its industry leading high-capacity beverage facility, creating the only full service manufacturing facility with the ability to produce PET, aluminum, and glass form factors, available in multiple sizes and custom shapes.

The Company also announces that is has entered into the following agreements:

  • a marketing and investor relations agreement (the “Winning Agreement”) dated February 5, 2021 with Winning Media LLC (“Winning”) pursuant to which Winning has agreed to provide certain corporate branding, marketing, online corporate communications and investor relations services to the Company for a term of three months for total cash consideration of US$150,000, which was paid upon entry into the Winning Agreement. The Company and Winning maintain an arm’s length relationship, and Winning does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company;
  • a marketing and investor relations agreement (the “Capital Agreement”) dated February 11, 2021 with XF Capital Holdings Corp. (“Capital”) pursuant to which Capital has agreed to provide certain corporate branding, marketing, online corporate communications and investor relations services to the Company for a term of two months for total cash consideration of US$40,000, which was paid upon entry into the Capital Agreement. The Company and Capital maintain an arm’s length relationship, and Capital does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company;
  • a marketing and investor relations agreement (the “EMC Agreement”) dated February 12, 2021 with Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (“EMC”) pursuant to which EMC has agreed to provide certain corporate branding, marketing, online corporate communications and investor relations services to the Company for a term of two months for total cash consideration of US$350,000, which was paid upon entry into the EMC Agreement. The Company and EMC maintain an arm’s length relationship, and EMC does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company;
  • a marketing and investor relations agreement (the “Hybrid Agreement”) dated February 12, 2021 with Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”) pursuant to which Hybrid has agreed to provide certain corporate branding, marketing, online corporate communications and investor relations services to the Company for a term of six months for total cash consideration of $60,000, which will be paid monthly to Hybrid. The Company and Hybrid maintain an arm’s length relationship; and
  • a marketing and investor relations agreement (the “TDR Agreement”) dated February 12, 2021 with The Dales Report Inc. (“TDR”) pursuant to which TDR has agreed to provide certain corporate branding, marketing, online corporate communications and investor relations services to the Company for a term of six months for total cash consideration of $60,000, which will be paid monthly to TDR. The Company and TDR maintain an arm’s length relationship and TDR does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) develops and manufactures cannabinoid-infused beverages and consumer products for in-house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, access to a world-class 40,000-square-foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles per annum. BevCanna also recently acquired US natural health and wellness e-commerce platform Pure Therapy. BevCanna’s vision is to be a global leader in infused innovations.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer
Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

Notice of General Meeting and Name Change

World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the investment company with a focus on developing business opportunities in the regulated cannabis industry in Europe, gives notice that a General Meeting (“GM”) is being convened for 12:00 noon on 11 March 2021 at 7-9 Swallow Street, London, W1B 4DE. At the GM, resolutions will be proposed to authorise the Company to issue additional ordinary shares in the Company

As part of the Company’s ongoing progress, it is also announcing its intention to change its name to Love Hemp Group Plc. This change will take effect over the coming weeks and once completed the Company will issue a further notice acknowledging the change.

Lobe Sciences Retains Jolt Communications to Increase Investor Awareness

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has retained Jolt Communications LLC (“Jolt”) to lead its investor relations efforts.

Philip Young, CEO of Lobe, states, “We are pleased to work with Jolt in an effort to bolster our communications with the investment community. We have a compelling story at Lobe and look forward to sharing it with the investment community at large.”

IIROC Trade Resumption – CRON

Trading resumes in:

Company: Cronos Group Inc.

IIROC Trading Halt – CRON

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Cronos Group Inc.

