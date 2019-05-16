BevCanna: A Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Brand

BevCanna has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.









BevCanna has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.

BevCanna is a leader in the emerging cannabis beverages market, which is expected to be legalized in Canada in October, 2019. The company develops and launches innovative cannabinoid-infused beverages that target the next generation of cannabis consumer. BevCanna is also exploring brand acquisitions, strategic partnerships and joint ventures as it expands its business operations.

BevCanna’s initial commercialization strategy will focus on penetrating the California cannabis market, an industry expected to generate $50 billion by 2026. The company intends to target California through regulated retail outlets, offering a range of water-soluble powders and drink mixes. Once BevCanna has established itself in California, the company expects to expand nationally across the United States following the federal legalization of cannabis.

BevCanna’s company highlights include the following:

The global cannabis-infused beverage market is expected to grow to US$4.46 billion by 2025.

BevCanna builds and acquires compelling infused beverage brands and provides full white-label solutions for B2B clients.

BevCanna’s executive team has unparalleled experience creating, branding, bottling and distributing wellness and recreational beverages that resonate with consumers on a global scale.

BevCanna retains the rights to a spring water aquifer in the Okanagan Valley, British Columbia; providing a pristine, alkaline base for infused beverages. This provides capacity for 1,165 liters of premium Canadian alkaline spring water per minute.

BevCanna has an exclusive supply partnership with Nextleaf Solutions for water-soluble cannabinoids in Canada

BevCanna retains the exclusive rights to infuse Trace Beverages’ proprietary plant-based mineral formulation with cannabinoids in Canada and the US.

BevCanna has developed proprietary technology to create water-soluble cannabinoid powders, which will be commercialized through California’s recreational cannabis channels in 2019

The company has also applied for standard processing, research and outdoor cultivation licenses through Health Canada.

Click here to connect with BevCanna for an Investor Presentation.