Avricore Health Inc. Launches New Website

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV:AVCR,OTCQB:AVCRF) As part of Avricore Health’s commitment to providing the most accurate and best Point-of-Care-Technologies (POCT) to support new clinical services and revenue streams for pharmacist across Canada and other markets globally, the company is very pleased to announce the completion of its new website, providing the Canadian pharmacy industry a conduit to new POCT profit centres.

“We are very excited to offer pharmacists a new way of doing business in the 21st Century.” Said Bob. “Through this website, we offer direct access to over-the-counter blood chemistry, and shortly pharmagenomics services, on our HealthTab platform, plus some exciting partnerships that offers.” He went on to say: “It’s a new way to support and provide health information data to our consumers and pharmacies across Canada”

The new website is significant for the company as it fully transitions from its predecessor; Vanc Pharma.

In addition to this website, Avricore Health’s acquisition in April 2018 of the Corozon Platform, a web-based subscription service for pharmacies to ensure their teams are up to date on emerging technologies and certified to offer them, as well as directly purchase those technologies, will soon be relaunched.

“It is Canada’s first and only pharmacist facing portal which addresses an academy to train and educate pharmacists; as well as a store portal through e commerce.” Said Bob. “Avricore goes one step further by also providing pharmacists the ability to fit this into there workflow and adapt these technologies to their practice. This is truly a game changing technology and with it we will move forward the evolution of pharmacy practice.”

The team at Avricore is built on people who have decades of experience and all share the passion for the profession. While the new site is launched today, it’s expected we will see some exciting capacity added to it over the next year. This new site is just the beginning and the entire Avricore team is really excited to move forward.

About Avricore Health Inc.

Avricore Health Inc. is committed to becoming a health innovator and applying technologies at the forefront of science to core health issues at the community pharmacy level. The Company’s goal is to empower consumers, patients and pharmacists with innovative technology, products, services and information to monitor and optimize health. www.avricorehealth.com

Contact:

Bob Rai, Director and CEO 604-247-2639

info@avricorehealth.com

www.avricorehealth.com

