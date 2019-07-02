Asterion Cannabis Participating in the RAISE at the Stampede Small Cap Investing Conference

Asterion Cannabis Inc. announced its participation in the RAISE at the Stampede Small Cap Investing Conference on Wednesday July 3rd, 2019. RAISE at the Stampede is an event that brings together investors and investment finance professionals in one-on-one meetings. At RAISE, meet with Asterion’s Chairman and CEO, Stephen Van Deventer, to discuss the company’s progress and investment opportunities.

RAISE at the STAMPEDE Small Cap Investing Conference

Date: Wednesday, 3 July 2019

Time: 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM (MDT)

Location: Telus Convention Centre – Macleod Hall BCD

120 – 9 Ave SE, Calgary, AB

Click here to register

Click here to connect with Asterion Cannabis Inc. for an Investor Presentation.