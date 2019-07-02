Australia
Cannabis
Investing News

Asterion Cannabis Participating in the RAISE at the Stampede Small Cap Investing Conference

- July 2nd, 2019

Asterion Cannabis Inc. announced its participation in the RAISE at the Stampede Small Cap Investing Conference on Wednesday July 3rd, 2019.

Asterion Cannabis Inc. announced its participation in the RAISE at the Stampede Small Cap Investing Conference on Wednesday July 3rd, 2019. RAISE at the Stampede is an event that brings together investors and investment finance professionals in one-on-one meetings. At RAISE, meet with Asterion’s Chairman and CEO, Stephen Van Deventer, to discuss the company’s progress and investment opportunities.

 

RAISE at the STAMPEDE Small Cap Investing Conference
Date: Wednesday, 3 July 2019
Time: 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM (MDT)
Location: Telus Convention Centre – Macleod Hall BCD
120 – 9 Ave SE, Calgary, AB

Click here to register 

Click here to connect with Asterion Cannabis Inc. for an Investor Presentation.

 

Get the latest Australia Cannabis stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Cannabis Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Cannabis

Related posts

Matica Reports on Successful Annual General & Special Meeting
CanadaBis Capital Acquires Retail Location
Cannex Reaches Key Milestones with California Expansion Plans
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. to Debut on the CSE Under the Ticker “BEV”

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *