Aphria to Aid Medical Cannabis Training in Colombia

Aphria announced Colcanna, its Colombia-based subsidiary, entered an agreement with a local medical government agency for participating in the training of doctors for the medical use of cannabis.









Aphria (NYSE:APHA,TSX:APHA) announced Colcanna, its Colombia-based subsidiary, entered an agreement with a local medical government agency for participating in the training of doctors for the medical use of cannabis.

As quoted in the press release:

Aphria today announced that its Colombian subsidiary, Colcanna SAS has signed an exclusive agreement (the “Agreement“) with the Federación Médica Colombiana (“FMC”), a national guild that oversees the ethical exercise of the medical profession in Colombia, to jointly develop an academic curriculum on the medicinal use of cannabis. “Education in the medical community is critical for sustaining the advancement of medical cannabis in Colombia” said Gabriel Meneses, Vice President, LATAM & Caribbean at Aphria. “Colcanna is proud to make this exclusive arrangement with [FMC], which will offer doctors and medical professionals across the country a credible and trusted source of information and training on medical cannabis.” The FMC has nearly 2,000 affiliated doctors and a database of more than 70,000 medical professionals that access the organization for research and educational resources, including through a virtual platform that offers certified courses on a range of subjects. The medical cannabis curriculum developed by Colcanna and FMC will be made accessible on this platform and will be supported by scientific events for the medical community.

Click here to read the full press release.