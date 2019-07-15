Aleafia Health Secures Health Canada Amendment for Outdoor Facility

Aleafia Health (TSX:ALEF,OTC:ALEAF,FRA:ARAH) announced that on July 12 its subsidiary, Aleafia Farms, secured a license amendment from Health Canada authorizing cannabis cultivation for the entirety of its outdoor growing facility at Port Perry. As quoted in the press release: The Licence immediately increases the Company’s licensed and operational outdoor cultivation area from 292,000 sq. ft. to over … Continued









Aleafia Health (TSX:ALEF,OTC:ALEAF,FRA:ARAH) announced that on July 12 its subsidiary, Aleafia Farms, secured a license amendment from Health Canada authorizing cannabis cultivation for the entirety of its outdoor growing facility at Port Perry.

As quoted in the press release:

The Licence immediately increases the Company’s licensed and operational outdoor cultivation area from 292,000 sq. ft. to over 1.1 million sq. ft. As previously announced on June 10, 2019, Aleafia Farms received approval for cultivation in Zone 1 of the Outdoor Grow facility, and days later completed the planting of Canada’s first legal, large-scale outdoor crop. The License now adds Zones 2, 3 and 4 which encompasses the full 1.1 million sq. ft. cultivation area. The License is effective as of July 12, 2019 and expires on October 13, 2020. The Company expects to commence planting the newly licensed area on July 15, 2019, using approximately 7,000 cannabis plants currently growing in pots in Zone 1. The Outdoor Grow operation will be overseen by Aleafia Health’s proven, experienced cultivation team, which together have led the build-out and operations of seven cannabis cultivation facilities. “The immediate four-fold increase in Aleafia Health’s licensed and operational cultivation area is our most significant milestone to date,” said Aleafia Health Chairman Julian Fantino. “We will continue to lead the way in low-cost production. This exponentially increases our total cultivation footprint while securing and increasing product supply for medical cannabis patients.”

Click here to read the full press release.