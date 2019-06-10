Aleafia Health Secures Canadian Outdoor Cultivation Permit

Aleafia Health (TSX:ALEF, OTCQX:ALEAF) announced it obtained its Canadian outdoor cannabis cultivation.

As quoted in the press release:

“Our promise made last year to cultivate outdoors in 2019 is now a reality,” said Aleafia Health Chairman Julian Fantino. “We will continue to lead the way in low-cost production. This milestone exponentially increases our total cultivation footprint while securing product supply for our medical cannabis patient base.”

In anticipation of receiving Health Canada approval, the Company dedicated growing rooms at its Paris Facility to propagate starter clones with strains particularly well-suited to outdoor cultivation. Approximately 13,000 of these starter clones are now on-site at Port Perry. The Licence allows for cannabis cultivation in Zone 1 of the Company’s Outdoor Grow facility, with 292,000 sq. ft. of immediate, licensed cultivation area. The Company expects to receive a Health Canada licence amendment for the remainder of the total 1.1 million sq. ft. facility in the next month. In anticipation of the amendment, some of the 13,000 starter clones will grow in pots in the licensed Zone 1 area and be moved to, and planted in, the additional area of the facility upon receipt of the Health Canada licence amendment.

The Outdoor Grow operation will be overseen by Aleafia Health’s proven cultivation team with three master growers, which together have led the build-out and operations of seven cannabis cultivation facilities.