Cannabis

Investing News

Aleafia Health Plants First Outdoor Crop

- June 13th, 2019

Aleafia Health announced the company completed the first outdoor crop after receiving an outdoor license from Health Canada.

Aleafia Health (TSX:ALEF, OTCQX:ALEAF) announced the company completed the planting for its first outdoor crop after receiving an outdoor license from Health Canada.

As quoted in the first press release:

“With the country’s first legal outdoor crop now in the ground, Aleafia Health continues to validate our relentless focus on results-oriented execution,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “We now expect to harvest a substantial, low-cost outdoor crop later this year, accelerating our Company’s growth. This will allow us to scale our mission of growing, producing, and selling high-margin, value-added cannabis health and wellness products in Canada and globally.”

To minimize the period between regulatory approval and planting, Aleafia Health leveraged its vertically integrated supply chain across three Ontario cannabis production facilities. The 13,000 starter clones grown specifically for outdoor cultivation were propagated at the Company’s Paris Indoor & Processing facility. Cultivation staff from the Niagara Greenhouse facility, along with students of Niagara College’s Commercial Cannabis Production Program, were on-site and instrumental in allowing the Company to quickly scale operations during planting, the most labour-intensive period of outdoor growing.

Click here to read the full press release.

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

NexTech and TruBLEND to Partner in AI for National Parks
HEXO Posts Q3 Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
Global Energy Metals Expands Land Position In Nevada – Stakes Claims Contiguous To The Lovelock Cobalt Mine
MYM Reaches Planting Stage for 120-Acre CBD-Rich Hemp Project in Nevada

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *