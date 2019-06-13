Aleafia Health Plants First Outdoor Crop

Aleafia Health announced the company completed the first outdoor crop after receiving an outdoor license from Health Canada.









Aleafia Health (TSX:ALEF, OTCQX:ALEAF) announced the company completed the planting for its first outdoor crop after receiving an outdoor license from Health Canada.

As quoted in the first press release:

“With the country’s first legal outdoor crop now in the ground, Aleafia Health continues to validate our relentless focus on results-oriented execution,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “We now expect to harvest a substantial, low-cost outdoor crop later this year, accelerating our Company’s growth. This will allow us to scale our mission of growing, producing, and selling high-margin, value-added cannabis health and wellness products in Canada and globally.” To minimize the period between regulatory approval and planting, Aleafia Health leveraged its vertically integrated supply chain across three Ontario cannabis production facilities. The 13,000 starter clones grown specifically for outdoor cultivation were propagated at the Company’s Paris Indoor & Processing facility. Cultivation staff from the Niagara Greenhouse facility, along with students of Niagara College’s Commercial Cannabis Production Program, were on-site and instrumental in allowing the Company to quickly scale operations during planting, the most labour-intensive period of outdoor growing.

Click here to read the full press release.