Aleafia Health Launches Cannabis-Infused Oral Strips

- January 16th, 2020

Aleafia Health has reached an agreement with Kinstate to bring its cannabis-infused oral strips brand to the Canadian market.

Through its subsidiary Emblem Cannabis, Aleafia Health (TSX:ALEF,OTC:ALEAF) has reached a definitive licensing agreement with Kinstate to bring its cannabis-infused sublingual strips brand, and the technology behind it, to the medical and adult-use market in Canada.

As quoted in the press release:

The Agreement provides the Company with the exclusive Canadian rights to manufacture, market and sell certain Kin Slips products, along with rights to use the associated proprietary formulations, manufacturing methodology and intellectual property provided by Kinstate and options for the Company to offer the format into certain other international markets. Kin Slips, along with many new cannabis formats, will be produced in-house at the Company’s Paris, Ontario processing facility.

With a discrete form factor, Kin Slips sublingual strips provide health and wellness conscious consumers with a consistent, smoke-free cannabis experience. The portfolio of sublingual strips is currently available in over 100 retail outlets in California, with multiple formulations. The Company expects to provide the new format to consumers in Canada during Q2 2020.

Click here to read the full press release.

