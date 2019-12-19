Akerna To Buy Tech Company With One-of-a-Kind Partnership

Akerna, a US-based cannabis tech company is acquiring Ample Organics for a cash and stock transaction valued at C$60 million.









Cannabis tech company Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) confirmed on Wednesday (December 18) it was buying fellow tech cannabis player Ample Organics for C$60 million.

The cash and stock transaction will bring on board a seed-to-sale platform company under the umbrella of Akerna. The public company highlighted Ample Organics’ capability to win a contract with St. Vincent and The Grenadines earlier this month, to provide a national tracking platform, through its AmpleCentral program.

Jessica Billingsley, CEO of Akerna, said integrating this purchase will give the company a stronger position in its pursuit to build a global technology platform.

“We believe this transaction will result in tremendous synergies and opportunities for both Ample Organics and Akerna,” John Prentice, founder and CEO of Ample Organics, said in a statement.

Akerna has committed to pay C$7.5 million in cash and C$42.5 million worth of Akerna stock. There will be an additional C$10 million of a stock-based consideration attached to targets the company must meet in 2020.

Shares of Akerna jumped during Wednesday’s trading session following the deal announcement. As of 1:30 p.m. EST, the company value was up 5.18 percent for a price per share of US$11.63.

The AmpleCentral program is designed to act as a “jurisdictional track-and-trace database” for governments in nascent cannabis markets to guarantee compliance and standards of its regulations.

“This technology connects data points across the national cannabis supply chain, providing regulators with the information necessary to assure public, product, and patient safety,” Ample Organics previously stated.

Following the confirmation of the partnership with St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Prentice said this would represent the first implementation of a national tracking system in the global cannabis industry.

According to Akerna, Ample Organics is projected to produce C$11.5 million in revenue for its 2020 operations. The company is expecting to close this transaction by Q1 2020.

Back in July, Ample Organics faced a significant round of layoffs, with approximately 20 employees losing their positions at the time, according to a report from BetaKit.

“It’s been an interesting time in the cannabis industry. There’s a lot … of turmoil happening. I think that capital is drying up in the space, and really Ample is a bellwether for everything else that’s going on in the industry,” Prentice said at the time of the cuts.

Previously Billingsley told INN the firm’s NASDAQ listing provided it with significant opportunities for strategic mergers and acquisitions.

