Advisory: 1933 Industries to Exhibit at Top Industry Events

1933 Industries Inc. (the “Company” or “1933 Industries”) (CSE:TGIF, OTCQX:TGIFF), a vertically integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting this week at the following tradeshows and conferences:

Hall of Flowers – Business to Business Conference and Tradeshow

Date: Wednesday, September 18 – Thursday, September 19, 2019 Venue: Sonoma County Fairground, California Booth #: C324

Hall of Flowers hosts the best of established and emerging brands from across the state of California, showcasing premium licensed cannabis products across flower, concentrate, edible, topical and accessories.

The Money Show Toronto – Investment Conference and Tradeshow

Date: Friday, September 20 – Saturday, September 21, 2019 Venue: Metro Toronto Convention Centre Booth #: 106

Mr. Chris Rebentisch, CEO, will be presenting during the Cannabis Investing Event

Date: September 21, 2019 Time: 11:35 am – 11:55 am EDT

Mr. Rebentisch will also participate in the Investing in Cannabis Panel at 12:00 pm EDT.

The MoneyShow Toronto is a one-stop access to the best minds in the financial world and the opportunity to learn their insights and strategies—all designed to help you grow your investment portfolio and achieve your long-term financial objectives.

Extraordinary Futures Conference

Date: Sunday, September 22 – Monday, September 23, 2019 Venue: Vancouver Convention Centre West Booth #: 416

The Extraordinary Future Conference covers today’s most important developments and disruptive headlines in science, technology and culture so investors can position themselves accordingly.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated, brand-focused cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through two subsidiary companies, the Company owns leading cannabis brands as well as licensed cannabis cultivation, extraction, processing and manufacturing assets. With the goal of delivering natural wellness, our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates, CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™. Partners under licensing agreements include Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Denver Dab Co., Gotti’s Gold, Kurupt Moonrocks, OG DNA Genetics and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named “Best Topical” by Leafy’s Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named “Best Topicals for Pain” by Herb’s Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

