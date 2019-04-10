Acreage Director Joins CSE Podcast to Discuss Cannabis Expansion in the US

Acreage Holdings’ (CSE:ACRG.U,OTCQX:ACRGF) Director of Legal Compliance Gary Kaminsky talked about working with regulators and lawmakers in the US cannabis industry, Acreage’s M&A strategy and the impact the Farm Bill has had on the industry on the CSE’s Hashtag Finance podcast.









Acreage Holdings (CSE:ACRG.U,OTCQX:ACRGF) Director of Legal Compliance Gary Kaminsky talked about working with regulators and lawmakers in the US cannabis industry, Acreage’s M&A strategy and the impact the Farm Bill has had on the industry on the CSE’s Hashtag Finance podcast. Acreage is one of the largest vertically-integrated, multi-state owner of cannabis licenses and assets in the US with operations in 19 states.

Kaminsky discussed the risk management infrastructure system that Acreage is developing to help it build an institutional enterprise within the US cannabis industry. An important facet of Acreage’s business model is its M&A strategy. According to Kaminsky, Acreage is “very interested” in having the largest footprint in the US and is focused on bringing in partners that will fit under the company’s umbrella as they build out nationwide cannabis program. He went on to discuss the company’s acquisition of Form Factory, a copacking business in Oregon.

Kaminsky also provided an overview of his background in legal compliance before talking about working with cannabis lawmakers and regulators in the US. He believes that the relationship between cannabis operators and regulators is more collegial due to their partnership in establishing an industry together.

He also talked about the impact the Farm Bill has had on the hemp and CBD market in the US. Kaminsky pointed out that the signing of the Farm Bill did not make hemp legal and it is still considered to be a controlled substance by the FDA and USDA. Acreage Holding is looking to the future and the possible passing of the STATES Act, which will make hemp legal federally and allow the individual states to impose its own regulations for the plant.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

