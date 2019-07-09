48North Cannabis To Convert Cultivation Facility To Propagation, Processing, Packaging Facility

48North Cannabis (TSXV:NRTH) announced Tuesday that it will be converting its licensed indoor facility, Good:House, located in Brantford, Ontario, from a cultivation-focused facility into a full-time propagation, processing and packaging facility. As quoted in the press release: In preparation for the Good:Farm’s first outdoor harvest in August and second harvest in October, 48North has begun the … Continued









48North Cannabis (TSXV:NRTH) announced Tuesday that it will be converting its licensed indoor facility, Good:House, located in Brantford, Ontario, from a cultivation-focused facility into a full-time propagation, processing and packaging facility.

As quoted in the press release:

In preparation for the Good:Farm’s first outdoor harvest in August and second harvest in October, 48North has begun the process of converting its Brantford facility, located 10 minutes away from the Good:Farm, into the processing, manufacturing, packaging and distribution hub for the Company’s outdoor cultivation site. Good:Farm, Canada’s first and largest outdoor organic cannabis farm, is expected to yield more than 40,000 kg of dried cannabis, at what 48North expects to be the lowest cost per gram in the country. In partnership with humble+fume, 48North is currently building out a state-of-the-art cannabis extraction facility able to process more than 30,000 kg of cannabis mass annually. As a result, Good:House will soon be equipped to conduct C02 extraction, producing full-spectrum oil, distillates and isolates, all critical ingredients in the development of next-generation, value-added cannabis products, available for retail sale by 48North in December 2019. “48North is steadfast in its commitment to outdoor-grown cannabis; as a Company we know that low-cost, environmentally friendly cultivation, for both next-generation products and the dried-flower market, is the way of the future. As a result, and to successfully deliver on this commitment, 48North has evolved its cultivation facility in Brantford to a full-time propagation, processing and packaging facility,” said Jeannette VanderMarel, co-CEO of 48North.

