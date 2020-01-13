Australia

Larger Volume High Purity Lithium Carbonate Samples to be Produced for Off-Takers

- January 13th, 2020
Lake Resources NL can confirm that larger battery grade lithium carbonate samples with 99.9 percent purity will be produced from 20,000 litres of brine samples

Highlight:

  • 20,000 litres of brines now being transported to Lilac Solutions ion exchange pilot plant in California and arriving in two weeks.
  • Larger high purity lithium carbonate samples will be produced from brine samples from Lake’s Kachi Lithium Brine Project.
  • From March, larger volume lithium carbonate samples with very low impurities will be delivered to potential downstream off-takers that have been in ongoing discussions with LKE.

Lithium explorer and developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) can confirm that larger battery grade lithium carbonate samples with 99.9% purity will be produced from 20,000 litres of brine samples from Lake’s Kachi Lithium Brine Project using Lilac Solutions’ disruptive technology in California.

Samples will arrive in California in 2 weeks for processing in the pilot plant modules being constructed using Lilac Solutions’ direct extraction ion exchange process. The samples have been transported from Kachi and are now en-route to California (see Figs 1,2,3).

Deliveries to downstream groups will occur from March and the larger volumes of lithium carbonate will start the qualification process with off takers and demonstrate the scalability for future production planning.

Lake’s Managing Director Steve Promnitz said: “We are now focused on delivering greater volumes of battery grade lithium carbonate from Kachi brines and the pilot plant modules and this will form the basis for securing binding offtake agreements for the Kachi brine products.”

For the full announcement, click here.

Click here to connect with Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) for an Investor Presentation

