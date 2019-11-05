EmiAfrica Starts Environmental and Social Impact Studies at Manono

AVZ Minerals announced that environmental and social impact studies have started at its tier one Manono lithium-tin project.









AVZ Minerals (ASX:AVZ) announced that environmental and social impact studies have started at its tier one Manono lithium-tin project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As quoted in the press release:

“Stakeholder consultation is a critical component of the process for obtaining mining permits to mine the Manono project, both in terms of explaining our social responsibility standards and addressing the regulatory approval process. We look forward to meeting all of our key environmental stakeholders and explaining to them the benefits that our world-class lithium and tin project can deliver,” Managing Director Nigel Ferguson said.

