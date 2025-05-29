Lithium Africa

Lithium Africa: Searching for Low-cost, Marquee Hardrock in Africa

Lithium Africa is a next-generation exploration company purpose-built to seize the opportunities of the coming lithium supercycle. With a focus on early-stage land acquisition, rapid drilling, and a landmark joint venture with Ganfeng Lithium, the company delivers maximum exploration efficiency, capital leverage, and de-risked discovery potential at scale.

Lithium Africa’s mission is to discover, de-risk, and monetize Tier 1 hard rock lithium assets through data-driven targeting, aggressive fieldwork, and disciplined exit strategies. Its partnership with Ganfeng—one of the world’s leading lithium producers—anchors its strategy with industrial expertise and financial strength from the earliest phases of project development.

Lithium Africa portfolio

Lithium Africa is the first company to implement a systematic, multi-jurisdictional discovery strategy across the continent, combining world-class geology with capital discipline and strategic focus to unlock the next generation of globally significant lithium deposits.

Company Highlights

  • Exploration-focused Model: Lithium Africa focuses purely on discovery and value creation, with no intention to develop or operate a mine
  • Strategic 50/50 JV with Ganfeng Lithium: Doubles exploration spending and provides access to processing expertise and long-term downstream offtake partners.
  • Pan-African Footprint: Over 8,000 sq km of tenure across Zimbabwe, Morocco, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, and others – enabling diversification in discovery strategy.
  • Contrarian, Countercyclical M&A: Well-capitalized and positioned to roll up distressed lithium juniors during a downcycle
  • Rapid Permitting & Scalability: Target jurisdictions offer 3- to 4-year discovery-to-mine timelines versus 10 to 15 years in North America.
  • RTO & Listing Expected by August 2025: Tight structure, early institutional support and significant near-term drilling catalysts

Update to Tanbreez Scoping Study to Include Addendum to MRE

Update to Tanbreez Scoping Study to Include Addendum to MRE

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Update to Tanbreez Scoping Study to Include Addendum to MRE

Download the PDF here.

Mineral Resource Estimate Additional to 45MT Tanbreez

Mineral Resource Estimate Additional to 45MT Tanbreez

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Mineral Resource Estimate Additional to 45MT Tanbreez

Download the PDF here.

Rio Tinto Partners with Codelco to Develop Lithium Project in Chile

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO)said on Monday (May 19) that it has signed binding agreements with Corporación Nacional Del Cobre de Chile (Codelco) to develop and operate a high-grade lithium project.

The asset is located in the Salar de Maricunga, a large lithium-containing resource base in Atacama, Chile. Its brine is said to have one of the highest average grades of lithium content in the world.

According to Rio Tinto, it will acquire a 49.99 percent interest in the company Salar de Maricunga, through which Codelco holds its licenses and mining concessions related to the resource base.

Lithium periodic symbol highlighted on periodic table.

European Metals Receives US$36 Million Grant for Cinovec Lithium-Tin Project

European Metals Holdings (ASX:EMH,LSE:EMH,OTCQX:EMHXY) confirmed the approval of a US$36 million Just Transition Fund (JTF) grant for its Cinovec lithium-tin project on Monday (April 28).

The JTF is run by the European Commission, supporting projects that align with the economic diversification and reconversion of concerned territories such as Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

JTF states on its website that the number of supported projects varies annually, depending on the proposals. The grant also forms part of the European Union’s efforts to transition to clean energy and achieve climate goals.

Cinovec was chosen as it was designated as a strategic project under the Critical Raw Minerals Act in March, underlining its importance in Europe’s journey toward securing stable supply of critical raw minerals. It was also declared a strategic deposit by the Czech government, a designation that accelerates certain permitting processes.

"The grant funding will be utilised to fast track a number of critical path items with regards to the Cinovec Project,” commented European Metals Executive Chair Keith Coughlan in a press release. “This confirmation builds on recent project momentum and is another clear indicator of the support the European Union and the Czech government is willing to provide to assist in getting Cinovec into production in the timeliest manner possible."

Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11)

Atlantic Lithium


