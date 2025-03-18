Cyprium Metals Limited

Cyprium Metals: Advancing Western Australia’s Nifty Copper Mine for Near-term Production, Long-term Growth


Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM), an Australian copper-focused exploration and development company, is committed to revitalizing brownfield assets, with a primary focus on redeveloping the Nifty Copper Complex—a historically significant copper mine in Western Australia. Well-positioned for near-term production and long-term growth, Cyprium is set to play a key role in the copper industry.

The company is progressing toward full-scale copper production, targeting an annual output of over 38,000 tons through a combination of cathode and concentrate production.

Cyprium Metals' Nifty copper project

The Nifty Copper Mine is Cyprium’s flagship project, featuring a well-defined resource and existing infrastructure that substantially lowers the capital requirements for restarting operations. With a resource base of 1.04 million tons of contained copper, the project offers a mine life exceeding 20 years, along with promising brownfield expansion opportunities.

Company Highlights

  • Cyprium Metals is redeveloping the Nifty Copper Complex, a historically significant copper operation with both oxide and sulphide resources, offering a low-risk pathway to production.
  • The flagship Nifty copper mine has a mineral resource estimate of 1.04 million tons of copper and an additional 91,000 tons in leach pads, the project has substantial near-term revenue potential.
  • The reprocessing of existing heap leach pads at Nifty offers a low-cost, high-margin opportunity to generate early-stage revenue and fund further project development.
  • Macmahon Holdings is leading the bankable feasibility study under an early contractor involvement model, contributing internal resources to optimize the project’s execution.
  • Offtake and financing agreements secured with Glencore, providing financial stability and downstream integration for copper sales.
  • Led by executive chairman Matt Fifield, Cyprium’s team includes seasoned mine builders and financial strategists with extensive experience in copper development and operations.
  • Trading at a fraction of its asset value, Cyprium presents a compelling investment opportunity, with limited equity research coverage despite its strong fundamentals and near-term production timeline.

This Cyprium Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) to receive an Investor Presentation

asx stocksasx:cymcopper stockscopper explorationcopper miningcopper developmentcopper investingCopper Investing
CYM:AU
Cyprium Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cyprium Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals


Keep reading...Show less

Advancing Western Australia’s historic Nifty copper mine for near-term production and long-term growth

Cyprium Metals Limited

Nifty Copper Project Poised to Unlock Value for Cyprium Metals, Report Says

Description

The latest MST Access analyst report values Cyprium Metals( ASX:CYM) at AU$0.10 per share, significantly above its current trading price of AU$0.027. The valuation is underpinned by the company’s dual-track approach to restarting the Nifty copper project, a standout asset with a 20-year mine life and the potential to become one of Australia’s largest open-pit copper producers.

By leveraging existing infrastructure and its low capital intensity, Cyprium is positioned to deliver exceptional returns, according to the report. With plans to secure a strategic partner in 2025 and a fast-tracked production timeline for its Cathode project, Cyprium represents an undervalued opportunity in the ASX copper space.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from the Nifty East infill extensional drilling. The program comprised 21 RC holes for 5,725m targeting areas from the previous program which identified encouraging widths of oxide/transitional mineralisation extending east and sulphide mineralisation extending east at depth beneath the former Nifty open pit (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- All results received from Nifty East Extensional Infill drilling program, targeting the oxide/transitional mineralisation and sulphide mineralisation at depth beneath the open pit

- Results demonstrate potential to define additional shallow mineralisation for the planned heap leach restart and grow the existing +0.9 Mt contained copper Mineral Resource

- Significant widths of copper mineralisation intersected are shown below

Executive Director Barry Cahill commented:

"The first phase of drilling at Nifty East has firmed up our understanding of the copper mineralisation extending from the current Nifty open pit and clearly demonstrates excellent potential to grow the existing resource further east. The results will be added to the resource model. These East drilling results along with the previously released West drilling clearly demonstrate the potential to expand the mineral resource as further phases of drilling proceed.

Discussion of results

Section 102,800E

Hole 21NRSP021 confirmed oxide mineralisation that was previously intercepted in holes 21NRSP006 and 21NRSP011 (Figure 3* 18m at 0.45% Cu, including 1m at 2.35% Cu). Hole 21NRSP021 also extended sulphide mineralisation at depth within the carbonate-shale host rocks (4m at 0.36% Cu, 3m at 0.47% Cu and 17m at 0.52% Cu, including 2m at 1.14% Cu and 6m at 0.16% Cu).

Section 102,840E

Hole 21NRSP030 confirms oxide mineralisation close to surface that was previously intersected in hole 21NRSP001 and historical drillhole NCP0317 (Figure 4* 3m at 0.15% Cu, 3m at 0.14% Cu and 5m at 0.26% Cu). Three deeper holes intercepted sulphide mineralisation extensions at depth where there is no historical drilling.

Hole 21NRSP0022 intercepted 3m at 0.19% Cu, 11m at 0.66% Cu including 2m at 1.57% Cu and 3m at 0.31%, and 5m at 0.51% Cu including 1m at 1.40% Cu. Hole 21NRSP0031 intercepts include 6m at 0.33% Cu and 7m at 1.14% Cu including 4m at 1.76% Cu. 21NRSP0032 intersected 3m at 0.21% Cu, 3m at 0.29% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu.

Section 102,880E

Figure 5* illustrates infill transitional and sulphide mineralisation which was intercepted in hole 21NRSP039 (3m at 0.69% Cu including 1m at 1.21% Cu, 3m at 0.44%, 4m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.18% and 3m at 1.18% Cu including 2m at 1.38% Cu), and Hole 21NRSP023, which intercepts upper sulphide mineralisation (12m at 0.74% Cu including 2m at 1.20% Cu and including 1m at 1.50% Cu and including 1m at 1.26% Cu).

Section 102,920E

The drilling has identified further extensionsto the oxide mineralisation east of the Nifty pit. The mineralisation is mostly in proximity to the northern limb of the Nifty Syncline. It has also been confirmed to extend further south, interpreted as an extension of the sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation, which was identified in the first phase of drilling by Cyprium Metals in 2021.

Hole 21NRSP0033 (4m at 0.14% Cu, 3m at 0.16% Cu, 6m at 0.22% Cu, 14m at 0.27% Cu, 5m at 0.17% Cu and 3m at 0.26% Cu) and Hole 21NRSP034 (3m at 0.13% Cu, 4m at 0.16% Cu, 3m at 0.19% Cu, 4m at 0.70% Cu including 2m at 1.17% Cu, 3m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.32% Cu and 1m at 1.23% Cu) have confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously unidentified (Figure 6*).

The sub-parallel zone of supergene mineralisation was intercepted by hole 21NRSP024 (5m at 0.47% Cu including 1m at 1.36% Cu and 4m at 0.11% Cu). This hole also confirms sulphide mineralisation at depth (13m at 1.08% Cu including 1m at 1.12% Cu and including 3m at 3.10% Cu).

Section 102,960E

The drilling has confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously identified in historical holes. New extensions to sulphide mineralisation to the east and at depth have also been identified (Figure 7*).

Hole 21NRSP035 confirms intercepts of shallow oxide and deeper transitional mineralisation (4m at 0.16% Cu, 7m at 0.16% Cu and 8m at 0.24% Cu).

Hole 21NRSP026 has intercepted the southern sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation (6m at 0.16% Cu). Sulphide mineralisation within the Nifty Syncline carbonate-shale host rocks was intercepted at depth (7m at 0.30%, 7m at 0.34% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu).

Sulphide mineralisation was intersected higher in the stratigraphic sequence in hole 21NRSP0025 (13m at 0.52% Cu including 1m at 1.48% Cu and including 1m at 2.13% Cu) and at depth (3m at 0.42% Cu and 4m at 0.19% Cu).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ETZVU06G



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:  

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper CEO and Director Matthew Badiali.

Quetzal Copper: Revitalizing Projects to Minimize Investor Risk

The CEO and director of Quetzal Copper (TSXV:Q) outlines the company’s strategy of identifying and advancing overlooked mining projects with significant historical exploration data, effectively reducing investor risk by applying modern technology to refine exploration and advance cost-effective drill programs that could quickly transform prospects.

Major drill targets identified at the Caligula Prospect

Major drill targets identified at the Caligula Prospect

Impact Minerals Limited (IPT:AU) has announced Major drill targets identified at the Caligula Prospect

Download the PDF here.

Forte Minerals CEO, President and Director Patrick Elliot.

Forte Minerals CEO Talks Strategic Growth, Drilling Plans for Peru Projects

Patrick Elliott, CEO of Forte Minerals (CSE:CUAU), shares insights on the company’s strategic growth, upcoming drilling plans and how it is positioned to capitalize on rising global copper demand.

Cygnus Metals President and Managing Director Ernest Mast.

Cygnus Metals Talks Copper Advantage with High-grade Discoveries and Strategic Québec Expansion

Ernest Mast, president and managing director of Cygnus Metals (TSXV:CYG), discusses the Chibougamau project's significant drill results and how the company's recently completed merger with Dore Copper has enhanced its lithium strategy in Québec.

Impact Minerals Managing Director Dr. Mike Jones.

Impact Minerals Advances Lake Hope HPA Project with $5 Million Rights Issue and Strategic Expansion

Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) Managing Director Mike Jones shares key updates on the company’s renounceable rights issue, the progress of its Lake Hope high-purity alumina project in Western Australia and a strategic land acquisition at Broken Hill.

Cobre Limited Logo

Cobre Secures $25M BHP Investment for Botswana Copper Exploration

Australian mining company Cobre (ASX:CBE) has secured a major investment from BHP, which has agreed to spend $25 million on exploration at Cobre’s Kitlanya projects in Botswana, in exchange for the right to acquire a 75 percent stake, according to a news report from Reuters.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Cyprium Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cyprium Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Bold Posts Updated Corporate Presentation

VVC Appoints New President & Grants Options

Stardust Power Announces Year End 2024 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call

Tanbreez High Grade ~ 0.44% TREO from Deep Diamond Drill Results Including 103ppm Gallium Oxide

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Bold Posts Updated Corporate Presentation

Base Metals Investing

VVC Appoints New President & Grants Options

Tech Investing

Stardust Power Announces Year End 2024 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call

resource investing

Tanbreez High Grade ~ 0.44% TREO from Deep Diamond Drill Results Including 103ppm Gallium Oxide

resource investing

Firebird Granted Mining Lease for Oakover Manganese Project

Oil and Gas Investing

PEP11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

×