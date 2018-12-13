Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Sustained Improvements in Emotional and Behavioral Symptoms of Fragile X Syndrome

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, is reporting new 12-month open label clinical data describing the long term impact of ZYN002 on emotional and behavioral symptoms of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) in a poster presentation at the 57th Annual Meeting of the American College … Continued









Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, is reporting new 12-month open label clinical data describing the long term impact of ZYN002 on emotional and behavioral symptoms of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) in a poster presentation at the 57th Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology.

As quoted in the press release:

In a poster entitled, “Transdermal Cannabidiol (CBD) Gel for the Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS),” Steven Siegel, M.D., Ph.D., Professor and Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and the Behavioral Sciences at the Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, is presenting new 12-month data from the open label Phase 2 FAB-C (Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome Anxiety and Behavioral Challenges with CBD) trial of ZYN002 in children and adolescents with FXS. The data demonstrate that treatment with ZYN002 improved core emotional and behavioral symptoms of FXS with statistical significance versus baseline across multiple measures of efficacy at month three, and that these improvements were sustained through 12 months of treatment. ZYN002 continues to be well tolerated; no serious adverse events were reported, and no clinically meaningful trends in vital signs, ECG, or clinical safety laboratories, including liver function tests, were observed.

