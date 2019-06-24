Wonderfilm Relaunches Corporate Website

The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV: WNDR) (OTC: WDRFF), (“Wonderfilm” or the “Company”) announced today that it has relaunched its corporate website Wonderfilm.com, while also bringing on the strategic investor relations firm Resources Unlimited.









The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV: WNDR) (OTC: WDRFF), (“Wonderfilm” or the “Company”) announced today that it has relaunched its corporate website Wonderfilm.com, while also bringing on the strategic investor relations firm Resources Unlimited.

Wonderfilm CEO, Kirk Shaw, stated, “As we close out another successful year in Wonderfilm’s young history, we found it necessary to not only to give our website a fresh new look, but also bring on a new investor relations firm to assist in what we feel will be an exciting start to our 2019-2020 fiscal year.”

The corporate site will be a vital resource for investors to stay informed on all the latest company news, investor data, current and future movie projects along with information on some of the recent key acquisitions and subsidiaries.

Moving forward, the company plans to address its investors via an in-depth shareholder letter later this week which will update everyone on the company’s progress over this past year, along with all the current and future projects shareholders can look forward to. Wonderfilm is currently in transition from a movie production company into a full fledge entertainment company.

“Our firm is honored to be working with Kirk, and his experienced team at Wonderfilm,” commented Mike Sheikh, Resources Unlimited co-founder. “The company’s mission is to build a better film company. We look forward to sharing their exciting story to the investment community and educating everyone on how all the recent acquisitions are undeniably morphing Wonderfilm into a profitable entertainment giant for years to come. Our first goals are to assist the company in providing the shareholders an update in the coming days, clear up any outstanding issues so U.S. investors can easily trade the company under the ticker symbol ‘WDRFF’ and up-list the company to ‘QB’ status with OTC Markets. Even though Wonderfilm is a Canadian company, it is in the company’s best interest to have them successfully trading on both exchanges while gaining credibility in the investment community.”

About Kirk Shaw

Over his 30-year career, Kirk’s producer credits exceed 230 movies and six series, making him Hollywood’s second most prolific film producer in history. Best known for his business and financing prowess, Kirk has contributed his talents to both U.S. television series and feature films, including the Oscar winning, “The Hurt Locker.” Kirk’s worked with all major studios, plus many notable “A” list stars such as Charlize Theron, John Travolta, Woody Harrelson, Kim Basinger, John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Nicolas Cage, Thomas Jane and Cuba Gooding Jr. Among his many past successes, is the creation of Canada’s largest production company, Insight Film Studios, which in 2007 and ‘08 did $100 million consolidated revenue each year. To jump-start Wonderfilm’s production acquisitions and library exploitation, Kirk vended 46 completed movies into Wonderfilm.

As CEO of Wonderfilm, Kirk remains on the cutting edge of industry trends, actively shaping Wonderfilm’s financing and production packaging to meet the demands of a fast-changing industry.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (“Exchange”) nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Wonderfilm Media

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange) entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills, Vancouver, Canada and Seoul, South Korea. Wonderfilm’s main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal through the Company’s guiding philosophy of bringing new financing solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production alternatives. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions is held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm’s length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business.

About Resources Unlimited

Resources Unlimited is a full-service investor relations firm for small cap companies. Resources Unlimited’s mission is to assist entrepreneurs, corporate executives and investors in the public market realize their visions and achieve their goals by delivering effective communications and investor relations services. Our goal is to be that bridge between the company and the investment community, assisting in all aspects from social media, company awareness, press, media content, strategy and more. For additional service info on our Investor Relations, please visit www.ResourcesUnlimitedLLC.com.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “target,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “seek,” “will,” “may” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Wonderfilm’s control and Wonderfilm’s actual results could well differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors.

Although Wonderfilm believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All such reflect the date made only. Wonderfilm undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Click here to connect with The WONDERFILM Media Corporation (TSXV:WNDR, OTC:WDRFF, FRA:Y25) for an Investor Presentation.