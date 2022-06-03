GamingInvesting News

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with proprietary AI skill-based technology, announces that it was unable to file its interim Financial Statements, Management Discussion and Analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (the "Interim Financial Filings") by the May 30, 2022 filing deadline (the "Filing Deadline").

The delay in filing is a result of the Company becoming aware of a material outstanding tax payment in the days prior to the Filing Deadline. The previous tax obligation is due to the Australian Tax Office by the Company's subsidiary Royal Wins PTY Ltd and stems from the 2016 and 2017 tax years.

Management is moving expeditiously to compile the details of this obligation and to update the necessary financials in order to complete the Interim Financial Filings as soon as possible.

About Royal Wins Corporation

Royal Wins is an innovative digital games studio pioneering pure-skill gaming with real cash prizes available on mobile casual games. Established in 2014, we design, develop, and operate real-cash prize skill games to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space, so that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes based on their skill as opposed to pure chance and odds. Our primary innovation and intellectual property centres around solving big data problems surrounding skill gaming mechanics, algorithms pertaining to balancing cash prizes, game difficulty modules, and maintenance of Player Rewards percentages.

Royal Wins has released a suite of pure-skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile/tablet platforms.

Royal Wins is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SKLL and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol RYWCF.

For more information, please contact:

Royal Wins Corporation

Nicholas Konkin
Communications Director
Phone: 1 647 249 9299, ext. 305

E-mail: ir@royalwins.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's unaudited financial results and projected growth. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are subject to inconsistent legislation and regulation; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; and regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Royal Wins Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

No securities regulator or exchange has reviewed, approved, disapproved, or accepts responsibility for the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126520

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Royal WinsCSE:SKLLTech Investing
SKLL:CNX
Royal Wins

Royal Wins

Overview

Market research projects the global games market to generate over US$175.8 billion in 2021 and surpass US$ 200 billion in 2023. With so many options for online gaming, wide droves of gamers are turning to games with more substance, strategy and skill needed to win.

Skill-based games are online games that base heavily on the player’s skill to determine their chances of victory. For the growing audience of experienced gamers, pure skill games provide an opportunity for a unique gameplay that is unlike anything on the market.

Royal Wins Pty Ltd. (CSE:SKLL) is the world’s first licensed real-money pure skill gaming platform. The company operates an innovative digital games studio pioneering skill game wagering and betting on mobile casual games. Its flagship skill gaming app, Kash Karnival, offers players in 147 countries the chance to win real money.

Established in 2014, Royal Wins designs, develops and operates real-money wagering skill games to disrupt the online gaming space. The company delivers exciting gameplay to its users and chances to win life-changing jackpots and prizes on their skill with new game releases quarterly. The company’s primary innovation and intellectual property centers around solving big data problems around skill gaming difficulty and mechanics, balanced cash jackpots algorithms and maintenance of Return-to-Player (RTP) percentages.

Royal Wins has released an exceptional suite of pure skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile and tablet platforms via their skill gaming app, Kash Karnival. The company continues to innovate the online and mobile wagering and gaming industry by developing new products to be consumed by the ever-evolving base of gamers. It stands as the emerging leader in pure skill real-money gaming and is the recipient of the world’s first gaming license for games of skill.

The company’s key drivers involve utilizing the rapid rise of social and mobile gaming amongst millennials and the uptick of wagering on skill games across mobile, PC & console platforms. As Royal Wins’ adds more games to its flagship app Kash Karnival, players will have more choice & control over how their wins, gameplay, and player-to-player gaming experience.

The next steps for the company include growing its user base across APAC & EMEA. This expansive move would expose gamers to Royal Wins platforms of hyper-casual games and grow the company’s over 1.6 million gamers licensed for cash prize pools, wagers and non-cash rewards. It expects to launch its Player vs. Player (PvP) iteration, Kash Royale, this calendar year to cater for competitive players who prefer playing head-to-head. Royal Wins also seeks to add additional games to its non-cash prize product, Arcade Corner, given the success of Betty’s Bakery that was launched on May 26th, 2021.

As a leader of pure-skill gaming, the company has an early-mover advantage in emerging economies where traditional gambling establishments are scarce but wagering appetite is high. Although Royal Wins enjoys substantial reach in active Asian markets, its strategic positioning in Canada allows it to operate expansive opportunities across Europe & the Americas.

Royal Wins is backed and supported by gaming industry leaders and top-tier developers. The company’s management team comprises a robust group of professionals in gaming, tech and start-up development. Together, they prime Royal Wins for exceptional commercial growth and leading innovations in skill-based games.

Company Highlights

  • Royal Wins is the world’s first licensed real-money pure skill gaming platform
  • The company stands as the emerging leader in pure skill real-money gaming and is the recipient of the world’s first gaming license for games of skill.
  • Royal Wins has released a suite of pure skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile/tablet platforms via their skill gaming app, Kash Karnival.
  • The company’s key drivers include the rapid increase of mobile and social gaming, which has the potential to push its over 1.6 million user base to new heights.
  • Royal Wins is led by a team of industry stars in game development and internet gaming. Collaboration with a proven management team poses exceptional economic and user growth potential for the company.
  • The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Antics Gaming LLC, a Las Vegas, Nevada based developer of skill-based games for Android and iOS platforms.

Key Projects

Kash Karnival

Kash Karnival is an immersive real-money skill gaming hub targeting millennial markets. Royal Wins’ innovative gaming platform has been built by top-tier developers and offers unique gameplay that utilizes player skills to win. The flagship app is available in 147 countries and utilizes drop-on wagers, in-app purchases and advertising to maximize revenue.

Kash Karnival provides a fun, thematic place where players can bet and win real money and item prizes playing a variety of casual games such as match-three, puzzles, arcade, and action games.

Management Team

Peter Gan - CEO

Peter Gan is a proven senior executive with experience in various CEO and managing director roles. Gan has over 15 years in publicly listed companies and had an early career in Accenture and IBM Implementation. He also has expertise in blockchain and digital assets.

Robert Fong - Co-Founder & COO

Robert Fong has over 13 years of experience in gaming and tech startups. He has two successful multi-million dollar exits and multinational experience across a portfolio of leading & growing lean, agile startups to commercialization.

Lukie Ali - Co-Founder & CTO

Lukie Ali has extensive expertise in advanced tech systems, artificial intelligence, server & security development web, mobile and social media tech. Ali also has high fidelity game engine experience.

Alex Igelman - MD, eSports Capital

Alex Igelman is one of Canada’s leading legal experts on internet gaming with over 20 years of experience as a game lawyer and consultant, Igelman is also the founder of Gaming Research Partners.

Jean-Claude Petter - Co-Founder & Advisor

Jean-Claude Petter is the former CEO of Ferrier Lullin Bank (Julius Baer). He has vast experience in funding and managing high-growth. startups, reverse take-overs, M&A and IPO and a strong network of HNWI.

Becky Harris - Advisor

Becky Harris is a thought leader in the gaming and wagering sector. She is a Distinguished Fellow in Gaming and Leadership at the International Gaming Institute of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Adjunct Professor of Law at the Boyd School of Law, UNLV.

Luis Goldner - Advisor

Mr. Goldner is a seasoned corporate executive who has managed and operated Fortune 500 companies in the Americas with a focus on global partnerships, consumer trends, and operational best practices. Luis has been a pioneer in bringing Smart Card technology to Brazil and has over 12 years' experience in lottery and gaming industry, including serving as CEO for Intralot do Brazil which he grew to become the number one lottery operator in Brazil. He is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of digital media company ICARO Media Group based in New York.

Charles Vycichl - Advisor, Non-Executive Chairman, Member of Board Committees

Mr. Vycichl is a professional lawyer with over 40 years' experience dealing with global projects for complex international legal transactions in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and oil industry, as well as internet and telecommunication fields, including within the legal department of Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies. While being a generalist in business law, Mr. Vycichl has an in-depth exposure to the EU competition, intellectual property, acquisitions, and joint venture laws.

Royal Wins Initiates NFT Skill-Based Game Development Demand for NFT Trading and Blockchain Games Expected to Continue Growing in 2022

Royal Wins Initiates NFT Skill-Based Game Development Demand for NFT Trading and Blockchain Games Expected to Continue Growing in 2022

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, announces that game development for Non-Fungible Token ("NFT") and Blockchain segments has been added as one of the main diversification and growth strategies for 2022, alongside continuous improvement of existing gaming platforms, geographic expansion, and penetration into new gaming segments such as mobile tournaments, esports, and games of chance.

The Company has formed a team specifically dedicated to building products outside core product development, which will collaborate with a leading blockchain games developer Labrys (see Press Release dated October 19, 2021) to ramp up strategy and production for the launch of Royal Wins' first blockchain gaming product on HTML5.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Royal Wins Launches Kash Royale App on Apple and Android

Royal Wins Launches Kash Royale App on Apple and Android

New Player-versus-Player Tournaments Platform

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that Kash Royale has now been approved and published on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. Kash Royale is the Company's first dedicated expansion into competitive real-money gaming and can be found at https:kashroyale.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Royal Wins Reports Surge in User Acquisition and High-Value Player Base Driven by US Launch

Royal Wins Reports Surge in User Acquisition and High-Value Player Base Driven by US Launch

Kash Karnival Ratings See a Steady Upward Trend on Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that since the launch of Kash Karnival in the United States (see Press Release dated November 2, 2021), the platform has seen an over 200% increase in installs and 120% increase in active player base, as well as consistent growth in Kash Karnival's ratings across major app marketplaces, contributing to the platform's growing popularity.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Royal Wins Receives DTC Eligibility

Royal Wins Receives DTC Eligibility

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States.

Currently, Royal Wins trades on the OTCQB (see Press Release dated November 23, 2021) under the symbol "RYWCF". The Company's OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RYWCF/profile.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Royal Wins Reports Strong Growth Metrics for Most Recent Quarter

Royal Wins Reports Strong Growth Metrics for Most Recent Quarter

  • 1.6 million Kash Karnival App Install Base
  • Approximately 15,000 Monthly Active Users

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with the world's first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce Kash Karnival's growth numbers for the quarter ending 31 December 2021.

Kash Karnival App Installs

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quizam Closes $240,000 Private Placement

Quizam Closes $240,000 Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Quizam Media Corporation

Canada: CSE Trading Symbol: QQ

June 3rd, 2022 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (C SX :QQ) ( OTC :QQQFF) is pleased to announce that the 4,000,000  Unit PP @ $0.06 is now closed .

The Unit Private Placement consists of 4,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.06 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a ½ share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.20 for 24 months.

Subscription details are as follows: 9 Placees;

Insider Blueskyview Software Corp. (Russ Rossi CEO)  – 755,000 units;

Shares and warrants issued as a result of this Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period expiring October 4 th ­­­, 2022.

About ontracktv and Quantum1 Cannabis

Quizam Media Corporation owns Quizam Entertainment, On-Track Corp. Training, OnTrackTV and Quantum 1 Cannabis. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries it is a producer, aggregator, marketer and broadcaster of movie entertainment and Online Virtual Learning. In addition, Quizam owns and operates a chain of BC Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This

news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of

potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future

events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quizam Increases Private Placement to $240,000

Quizam Increases Private Placement to $240,000

(TheNewswire)

Quizam Media Corporation

CSE Trading Symbol: QQ

Quizam Increases the previously announced Private Placement from $201,000 to $240,000

June 1 st , 2022 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC – Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (C NSX :QQ. CN ) (OTC:QQQFF) is pleased to announce that the Unit Private Placement previously announced on May 12, 2022 is being increased from $201,000 to $240,000.

All other terms remain the same including the fact that the Unit Private Placement will be priced at $0.06 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a 1/2 share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.20 for 24 months. There will be a total of 4,000,000 units issued.

Insider CEO Russ Rossi (Blueskyview Software Corp.) will be subscribing to 755,000 units.

About ontracktv and Quantum1 Cannabis

Quizam Media Corporation owns Quizam Entertainment, On-Track Corp. Training, OnTrackTV and Quantum 1 Cannabis. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries it is a producer, aggregator, marketer and broadcaster of movie entertainment and Online Virtual Learning. In addition, Quizam owns and operates a chain of BC Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This

news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of

potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future

events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Northstar Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Announces Details Of Virtual Investor Webcast

Northstar Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Announces Details Of Virtual Investor Webcast

Highlights

  • $3.9 million in cash as of March 31, 2022
  • Working capital surplus of $3.7 million as of March 31, 2022 compared to a working capital surplus of $5.5 million as of December 31, 2021
  • Completed Calgary FEED study results: total capital cost estimate of $11.75 million which includes a $2.0 million contingency
  • Announced project economics including $7.6 million in estimated annual revenue per facility (1) , $4.9 million in estimated annual gross profit per facility (1) , and $4.0 million in potential annual EBITDA per facility (1)(2 and identified six areas of potential upside

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today it has filed its first quarter 2022 financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the 3 months ended March 31, 2022 . These documents are also available on the Company's website at www.northstarcleantech.com . The Company has scheduled a virtual investor webcast to discuss these financial results and to provide a business update to the investment community on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 5:30 am PST 8:30 am EST . Details are provided below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Reports Q1 2022 Results and Corporate Update

ScreenPro Reports Q1 2022 Results and Corporate Update

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") today announces its financial results for the first quarter. The Company filed on SEDAR its financial statements ("FS") and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for first quarter results ending March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022").

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTHSTAR'S CALGARY SCALE UP ASPHALT SHINGLE REPROCESSING FACILITY FOUND TO REDUCE CARBON DIOXIDE EQUIVALENT EMISSIONS BY 60%

NORTHSTAR'S CALGARY SCALE UP ASPHALT SHINGLE REPROCESSING FACILITY FOUND TO REDUCE CARBON DIOXIDE EQUIVALENT EMISSIONS BY 60%

Independent life cycle assessment of Northstar's Calgary scale up facility confirms carbon dioxide equivalent emissions benefits vs. landfilling asphalt shingles and use of virgin materials

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the positive results of a second independent carbon dioxide equivalent ("CO 2 e") life cycle assessment ("LCA") completed by Burgess Environmental Ltd. ("Burgess") for selected performance indicators for Northstar's planned scale up asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Calgary, Alberta ("Calgary Empower Facility"). The LCA is based on sophisticated modeling from the front-end engineering design ("FEED") completed by BBA Inc. ("BBA"), Northstar's engineering consultant, on March 25, 2022 . The LCA assessed the impacts and benefits of reprocessing asphalt shingles and compared them to the impacts and benefits related to the disposal of discarded or defective asphalt shingles in landfills and virgin production of asphalt shingles.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Manganese Begins Feed of Battery Production Scrap for RecycLiCo Demonstration Plant Project

American Manganese Begins Feed of Battery Production Scrap for RecycLiCo Demonstration Plant Project

American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, is pleased to begin testing the first stage of its RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant project with lithium-ion battery cathode production scrap feed material. The scaled-up demonstration plant is designed with a 500 kgday input capacity of lithium-ion battery waste and will require each processing step of AMY's patented process to be diligently tested and analyzed

The planned RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant testing schedule will consist of an organized approach that includes the characterization of the battery production scrap feedstock and its response to individual processing steps, to ensure consistent operating parameters to those developed in the laboratory and pilot plant scale. These parameters will include evaluating leaching retention time, temperature, and process chemical consumption to achieve target leach extraction efficiency for lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt. The Company will report its progression and analysis throughout the demonstration plant's staged tests.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×