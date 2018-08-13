Data

Vislink Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Cogent Technologies

- August 13th, 2018

xG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) announced that its brand Vislink has undertaken a strategic corporation with Cognet Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of CSS group. The company said that under the terms of agreement, Vislink will have exclusive rights to help promote and sell Cognent’s products and solutions to all regions outside of China. As quoted in … Continued

xG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) announced that its brand Vislink has undertaken a strategic corporation with Cognet Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of CSS group.

The company said that under the terms of agreement, Vislink will have exclusive rights to help promote and sell Cognent’s products and solutions to all regions outside of China.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Cogent,” said John Payne, President and Chief Operating Officer of IMT Vislink. “We are very confident that this agreement will be mutually beneficial to both companies. CSS Group has built a reputation as the leading provider of media solutions in China, with a focus on high-end systems for content production, broadcast and transmission, event broadcast services, and broadcasting equipment development and sales. We look forward to serving as the exclusive distributor of Cogent’s products in international markets outside of China.”

Cogent is mainly engaged in research, development and sales of transmission products including, but not limited to, 4G portable transmission devices, bonded cellular solutions and wireless microwave transmission products, which are able to provide quality and smooth broadcasting and signal return services for live events. Since its founding in 2007, CSS Group has had a long-term business relationship with Vislink and companies of xG. The establishment of the strategic cooperation relationship represents a broader and deeper cooperation between the companies.

Click here for the full text release.

