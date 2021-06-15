Victory Launches Expanded Geological Sampling Program on Smokey Lithium Property

Victory Resources Corporation is pleased to announce that the Company has launched an extensive geological sampling program on its recently acquired Smokey Lithium property in Esmeralda County, Nevada.









2-3 Week Program Builds Upon Findings from the Geological Reconnaissance Program in Spring/2021 with a View Toward a Drill Program Based Upon Results

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) (“Victory” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has launched an extensive geological sampling program on its recently acquired Smokey Lithium property in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Victory’s team of 2 geologists has begun an extensive two-week sampling project on the Smokey Lithium property. The goal of the project is to sample the claystones using Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) analyzers, as well as collecting verification samples for submission for lab analysis.

Previous reconnaissance sampling by Victory Resources Corporation returned anomalous Li in claystone (i.e. >300 ppm Li) on the southwest part of the Smokey Lithium Property. The current sampling program will greatly expand coverage and knowledge on major areas of the Smokey Lithium Property where no previous sampling has occurred. During spring, 2021, the property was mapped by Victory geologists to gather the information to plan the current extensive sampling program.

Pulps from previous sampling by Victory have been used to calibrate the LIBS analyzer, which will allow real time analysis of claystones on the property. These analyses will in turn guide an application for a proposed drill program. Confirmation samples will also be submitted to ALS for analysis.

Victory’s Smokey lithium project is a clay lithium property that lies approximately 20 miles north of Clayton Valley, and 20 miles west of American Lithium’s flagship lithium project. Smokey Lithium is located 25 km northwest of Noram’s Zeus Li Project and 35 km southwest of American Lithium Corporation’s Tonopah Lithium Claims Property in southwest Nevada. Esmeralda County Nevada is a prolific region for lithium clay deposits, (Noram, Cypress, American Lithium, Spearmint, Enertopia, Jindalee).

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist, and a “qualified person” under NI 43-101.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Ireton, President

Telephone: +1 (236) 317 2822 or TOLL FREE 1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)

E-mail: IR@victoryresourcescorp.com

About Victory Resources Corporation

VICTORY RESOURCES CORPORATION (CSE: VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Source

Click here to connect with Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) and receive an Investor Presentation.