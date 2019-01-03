Verrica Achieves Positive Topline Results from Two Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trials of VP-102

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:VRCA), a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 CAMP-1 and CAMP-2 pivotal trials with VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum (molluscum). As quoted in the press release: Molluscum … Continued









Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:VRCA), a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 CAMP-1 and CAMP-2 pivotal trials with VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum (molluscum).

As quoted in the press release:

Molluscum is a highly contagious skin disease affecting primarily children, with no current FDA approved treatment. Both clinical trials evaluated the safety and efficacy of VP-102, a proprietary drug-device combination containing a novel topical solution of 0.7% cantharidin, compared to placebo. In each trial, VP-102 exhibited a clinically and statistically significant proportion of subjects demonstrating complete clearance of all treatable molluscum lesions versus placebo. VP-102 was well-tolerated in both trials, with no serious adverse events reported in VP-102 treated subjects. “The topline results from CAMP-1 and CAMP-2 validate our platform and bring us one step closer to our goal of providing patients with the first FDA approved treatment for molluscum contagiosum, a significantly undertreated skin disease affecting an estimated 6 million people in the United States,” commented Ted White, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verrica. “We believe the efficacy and safety profiles of VP-102 observed in these two trials provide a strong foundation for our U.S. NDA which we intend to submit in the second half of this year.”

