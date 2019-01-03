Pharmaceutical

Investing News

Verrica Achieves Positive Topline Results from Two Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trials of VP-102

- January 3rd, 2019

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:VRCA), a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 CAMP-1 and CAMP-2 pivotal trials with VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum (molluscum). As quoted in the press release: Molluscum … Continued

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:VRCA), a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 CAMP-1 and CAMP-2 pivotal trials with VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum (molluscum).

As quoted in the press release:

Molluscum is a highly contagious skin disease affecting primarily children, with no current FDA approved treatment. Both clinical trials evaluated the safety and efficacy of VP-102, a proprietary drug-device combination containing a novel topical solution of 0.7% cantharidin, compared to placebo. In each trial, VP-102 exhibited a clinically and statistically significant proportion of subjects demonstrating complete clearance of all treatable molluscum lesions versus placebo. VP-102 was well-tolerated in both trials, with no serious adverse events reported in VP-102 treated subjects.

“The topline results from CAMP-1 and CAMP-2 validate our platform and bring us one step closer to our goal of providing patients with the first FDA approved treatment for molluscum contagiosum, a significantly undertreated skin disease affecting an estimated 6 million people in the United States,” commented Ted White, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verrica. “We believe the efficacy and safety profiles of VP-102 observed in these two trials provide a strong foundation for our U.S. NDA which we intend to submit in the second half of this year.”

Click here to read the full press release.

gold outlook free report

Are gold stocks a good idea for 2019?


Get your free market forecast today

Related posts

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Receives New Brilacidin Patent, Further Expanding Intellectual Property Estate
Acer Therapeutics Announces In-license of Osanetant from Sanofi
Innovus Pharmaceuticals Announces $3.17 Million Private Placement
Retrophin Doses First Patient in Pivotal Phase 3 PROTECT Study of Sparsentan for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *