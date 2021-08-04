Universal PropTech to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 5th

Universal PropTech Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company’s Chief Growth Officer, Frank Carnevale, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 5th.









Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI | OTCQB: UPIPF | FSE: 8LH) (“UPI” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that the Company’s Chief Growth Officer, Frank Carnevale, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 5th.

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

DATE: August 5th, 2021

TIME: 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3hUv6XG

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group’s suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI | OTCQB: UPIPF | FSE: 8LH) is a leading building innovation company, selecting, integrating, deploying, and maintaining PropTech in healthy buildings. As trusted advisors, we provide holistic evidence-driven solutions and services for building developers, owners, and operators in Canada. UPI operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. (“VCI“), a leading supplier and integrator of PropTech healthy building solutions and services. VCI is an industry leader in the acquisition and deployment of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI’s business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, Universal PropTech Inc. has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com.

Contact Information

Universal PropTech Inc.

Chris Hazelton

President and Chief Executive Officer

chazelton@universalproptech.com

(647) 300-2957

Additional Universal PropTech Statement

The Company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYxig8nvpmMeDNaK_6OOSw

Please join the conversation on our Universal PropTech supporter’s telegram group at: https://t.me/UniversalPropTech

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “forecast”, expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “propose”, “project”, or similar words suggesting future outcomes. The Company cautions readers and prospective investors in the Company’s securities not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as, by its nature, it is based on current expectations regarding future events that involve a number of assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company.

The forward-looking information included herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

