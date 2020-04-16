Universal Ibogaine: Fighting Opioid Dependency with Plant-Based Medicine

Universal Ibogaine has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s life science channel.









Universal Ibogaine has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s life science channel.

Universal Ibogaine is a Canadian life sciences company working to develop plant-based compounds with the potential to combat the opioid epidemic. Universal Ibogaine’s business model is to operate and franchise clinics around the world, offering ibogaine as a treatment for opioid-based withdrawals. Through the Clear Sky Recover Clinic in Cancun, Mexico the company has provided treatment to over 3400 patients.

While Ibogaine itself is not currently authorized for use by Health Canada, Universal Ibogaine intends to apply for clinical trials using the drug in 2020. Previous studies have shown the potential for ibogaine to assist in opioid detoxification, with evidence suggesting withdrawal symptoms can subside after a single dose.

Universal Ibogaine’s company highlights include the following:

Aiming to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2020

Provided ibogaine treatment to over 3400 patients through the Clear Sky Recovery center

Treatment follows a proven three-step approach: stabilize, detox, and rehabilitate

RTO of P Squared Renewables planned for 2020, re-listing as Clear Sky Addiction Solutions

