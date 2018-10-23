Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2018

Trinity Biotech (Nasdaq:TRIB), a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic products for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory markets, announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. As quoted in the press release: Point-of-Care revenues for Q3, 2018 decreased from $4.6m to $3.0m. This was due to lower HIV sales in Africa due to normal … Continued

Trinity Biotech (Nasdaq:TRIB), a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic products for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory markets, announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

Point-of-Care revenues for Q3, 2018 decreased from $4.6m to $3.0m. This was due to lower HIV sales in Africa due to normal fluctuations in ordering patterns in this market. The decrease is accentuated by the fact that Q3, 2017 point-of-care revenues were higher than average for the same reason.

Meanwhile, Clinical Laboratory sales for the quarter were $20.7m compared to $21.0m for the corresponding period last year, thus representing a decrease of 1.4%. However, excluding the impact of currency movements and primarily the weak Brazilian Real, Q3 Clinical Laboratory revenues would have increased by 0.4%. During the quarter both Premier and autoimmunity revenues continued to increase, though this was offset by lower infectious diseases revenues in the USA, including Lyme revenues.

The gross margin for the quarter was 42.1%, which compares to 43% in Q3, 2017. This decrease is largely due to lower overall revenues, particularly in the case of point-of-care, which are higher margin products. It was also significantly impacted by currency factors, in particular the weakness of the Brazilian Real. Meanwhile, the decrease was partially offset by cost reductions introduced as part of the company’s recent cost saving program. Whilst the gross margin was lower this quarter, the year-to-date gross margin has increased from 42.5% to 43.0%.