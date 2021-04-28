Tokens.com: Proof-of-Stake Technology and Entry to the Growing DeFi Space

Tokens.com (NEO:COIN) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Tokens.com, a Proof-of-Stake technology company, provides investors an intuitive and secure way to invest in digital assets that power Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and gain exposure to staking rewards and cryptocurrencies. The company has built a well-engineered business model to further establish its position as a serious player in the DeFi space. It company currently generates a staking revenue of 12.9 percent Weighted Average Simple Yield on its deployed capital. Its digital asset inventory has the ability to appreciate indefinitely compared to chips used by other crypto-miners, which often experience depreciation.

Tokens.com’s Company Highlights

Shifting trends towards the more environmentally-friendly and cost-effective staking technology models from crypto-mining strategically positions Tokens.com as an early-mover and serious player in the DeFi space.

The company aims to create value for shareholders by earning staking rewards and the appreciation of its staked crypto assets, which have multi-trillion-dollar global market growth potential. It presents investors with unique exposure and access to megatrends in DeFi and NFTs.

Shareholders can see exceptional digital asset growth as the company’s digital asset inventory has appreciated by 148 percent YTD. The inventory has the potential to appreciate indefinitely.

The company leverages strategic support from best-in-class staking partners and custodial agents to provide deep technical expertise, premium service and security.

Tokens.com is led by the experienced blockchain entrepreneur and former investment banker, Andrew Kiguel. He and his management team boast world-class leadership and growth potential for the company.