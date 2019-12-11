Australia

Investing News
Search Search Active

TNG Signs Binding Term Sheet for Potential Vanadium Offtake

- December 11th, 2019

Australian strategic metals company TNG has signed a binding term sheet with the global commodity trader, GUNVOR.

Australian strategic metals company TNG (ASX:TNG) has signed a binding term sheet with the global commodity trader, GUNVOR (Singapore), for potential offtake of 40 percent of the high-purity vanadium pentoxide that will be produced by the company’s flagship 100-percent-owned Mount Peake vanadium-titanium-iron project  in the Northern Territory.

As quoted in the press release:

TNG’s Managing Director & CEO Paul Burton, said: “We are delighted to have strengthened our long-standing relationship with GUNVOR, a global commodity trader with similar values and growth strategies to TNG, by signing this Binding Term Sheet for vanadium pentoxide offtake. We have dealt with the team at GUNVOR over a number of years, including on the possibility of off-take for iron oxide products as disclosed in our release of September this year, and we are delighted to be working closely with them to develop this additional segment of our business.

“The signing of this Binding Term Sheet in the current challenging global market environment is another solid achievement by our team and is testament to the quality and robustness of the Mount Peake Project. We look forward to working closely with GUNVOR and executing the final binding Principal Marketing Agreement for the long term.”

Click here for the full text release

stocks-cannabis-lift-expo

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis

 
Read our new report today
 

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Investing in the Vanadium Industry
TNG Receives Approval for Mount Peak Vanadium Mine
TNG Receives Federal Approval at Mount Peake
TNG Receives Key Permitting Milestone as NT EPA Approves EIA for Mount Peake Mine Site

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *