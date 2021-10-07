The Township of Aberdeen Adopts ProStar’s Solution to Meet New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) Mandate

ProStar Holdings Inc. a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce the signing the Township of Aberdeen, New Jersey









ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or the “the Company”) (OTCQB: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce the signing the Township of Aberdeen, New Jersey. Aberdeen adopts ProStar’s solution, PointMan, as its system of record (SOR) to meet the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) mandate for Mapping and Digital Data Standards.

“ProStar’s solution was chosen for many key reasons including the fact it is affordable, easy to use, and provides exactly what we need to meet the NJDEP mandate for precision and collection parameters standards,” stated Sandra Caceres Director of Public Works for the Township of Aberdeen, New Jersey. “There is nothing on the market even remotely close to PointMan, and I believe that there will be a larger number of other small municipalities in the U.S. that are also looking for a comprehensive mapping solution that is affordable and easy to implement and manage and in particular here in New Jersey based on state mandates.”

New Jersey Bureau of Geographic Information Systems in collaboration with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, mandates that all GPS data collection submitted to the State meet minimum data standards for both data quality and accuracy. PointMan exceeds the New Jersey mandate specification and is designed to be an easy to use and affordable solution that meets the workflow processes and business practices of municipalities.

Page Tucker, President and CEO of ProStar, stated today: “Signing the Township of Aberdeen is further proof that small cities provide a tremendous opportunity for us. There are approximately 38,000 municipalities in the U.S. with populations under 20,000, and a vast majority do not have a comprehensive digital system of record for mapping and managing critical infrastructure. With PointMan, they now have a solution that is simple and affordable.”

About Aberdeen:

Aberdeen Township is a Township in Monmouth County, New Jersey, United States. As of the United States 2010 Census, the township population was 18,210. Aberdeen Township is part of the Bayshore Regional Strategic Plan, an effort by nine municipalities in northern Monmouth County to reinvigorate the area’s economy by emphasizing the traditional downtowns, dense residential neighborhoods, maritime history, and the natural beauty of the Raritan Bay coastline.

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies.

ProStar has strategic business partnerships are with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 20 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines.

ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit: www.prostarcorp.com.

