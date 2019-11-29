Tech Big News Roundup: dynaCERT Welcomes Eric Sprott as Significant New Shareholder, HeyBryan Announces Plans to Expand into Calgary, Nerds USA Expansion Continues to Build Momentum
Kevin Vanstone - November 29th, 2019
In case you missed it, here’s this week’s technology big news roundup.
Cleantech
Emerging Tech
- HeyBryan Announces Plans to Expand into Calgary
- Nerds USA Expansion Continues to Build Momentum
- Datametrex Reports Record Quarter
