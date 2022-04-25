Cleantech Investing News

Financial Highlights

  • $6.0 million in cash as at December 31, 2021
  • Total assets increased by $7.5 million while total liabilities increased by $0.6 million compared to December 31, 2020
  • Working capital surplus of $5.5 million compared to a working capital deficit of $0.06 million compared to December 31, 2020

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today it has filed its audited annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the year ended December 31, 2021 . These documents are also available on the Company's website at www.northstarcleantech.com . The Company has scheduled a virtual investor webcast to discuss these financial results and to provide a business update to the investment community on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm PST 5:00 pm EST . Details are provided below.

Mr. Aidan Mills , President & CEO of Northstar, commented, "In 2021, the Northstar team did an excellent job of laying the groundwork for Northstar's future. 2021 was the most progressive and successful year for our Company to date. Our $12.24 million financing completed in July 2021 funded the development of our Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia and supported the development of our planned Calgary Empower Facility in Calgary, Alberta . We are now in steady state production at our Empower Pilot Facility and progressing towards commercial production. We also recently completed our independent front-end engineering design ("FEED") for our planned Calgary Empower Facility. The completion of the FEED design was a significant milestone for us and validated our cost estimates allowing us to move forward with even more confidence as we begin work on our Calgary Empower Facility."

Mr. Mills continues, "Putting all of this together, we are confident that Northstar will play a pivotal role in the circular economy and that we are well positioned to capitalize on the triple bottom line:  people, planet and profit. These past six months have been defined by an independent third-party validation of our business, confirmation that we are producing specification product with our technology, and establishing the foundation to build a low carbon, circular economy business across North America . The independent life cycle assessment validated strong carbon dioxide emission savings of 60%, cementing our view that the reprocessing of asphalt shingles is significantly greener than the landfill alternative. 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year for our Company."

Q4 2021 Highlights
  • October 2021 - Northstar announced the successful completion of commissioning runs at its Empower Pilot Facility and completed an assessment of Request for Proposal ("RFP") submissions.
  • November 2021 - Selected BBA Engineering Ltd. ("BBA") as consulting engineering firm to conduct the FEED study producing the detailed engineering design of a modular facility to be deployed across expansion facilities.
  • November 2021 Completed an independent life cycle assessment for the Empower Pilot Facility, confirming that the facility has the capacity to reduce carbon dioxide equivalent ("CO 2 e") emissions of liquid asphalt production by 60%.
  • December 2021 - Appointed Ms. Rosemary Pritchard as Chief Financial Officer and lead for the Company's human resources and information technology.
  • December 2021 - Announced the adoption of corporate governance initiatives, including a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, Disclosure Controls and Procedures Policy, and Insider Trading and Blackout Policy.
Significant Events Subsequent to the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
  • January 2022 - Northstar's common shares commenced trading in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol 'ROOOF'.
  • February 2022 - Appointed Ms. Kellie Johnston as Chief Sustainability Officer and General Counsel.
  • February 2022 - Initiated steady state production at the Empower Pilot Facility, processing discarded shingles into "green asphalt", fiber, and aggregate, confirming that these products can enter the circular economy while diverting waste from landfills.
  • March 2022 - Validated two of its outputs, high quality liquid asphalt and aggregate, through positive third-party test results. The testing confirmed that the Company's products meet its end product specification objectives and can be used in a variety of applications.
  • March 2022 - Selected Calgary, Alberta as the location for its expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility.
  • March 2022 - Secured grant funding from Alberta Innovates for the engineering costs of the proposed Calgary scale up facility. This application to Alberta Innovates was Northstar's first of a broad range of government funding applications Northstar is progressing related to the Calgary Empower Facility.
  • March 2022 - Received an independent front-end engineering design from BBA for the planned scale up asphalt shingle reprocessing facility. The FEED study outlined a total capital cost estimate of $11.75 million for the Calgary Empower Facility, which includes $9.75 million in direct and indirect costs, plus an additional $2.0 million contingency.
  • April 2022 - Announced project economics for its Calgary Empower Facility based on the FEED design and detailed internal management-prepared financial analysis of the planned facility. Highlights include $7.6 million in potential annual revenue per facility (1) , $4.9 million in potential annual gross profit per facility (1) , and $4.0 million in potential annual EBITDA per facility (1)(2) with clear achievable upside identified for asphalt price, sustainability ("green") premium, operational performance and yield and tipping fee revenue.
Virtual Investor Webcast Call Details

Topic: Northstar Clean Technologies Annual Financial Results Webcast
Date: April 28, 2022
Time: 14:00 PST / 17:00 EST

Webcast URL: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9016497132073/WN_u_xNkBZATnmLvtWyYwM9Mw

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session has ended, an archived version of the webcast will be available via the webcast URL above.

Notes:

(1)  Based on anticipated first full operational year.
(2)  Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") is a Non-GAAP financial measure and refers to earnings determined in accordance with IFRS, before depreciation and amortization, interest expense (finance costs) and income tax expense. EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to net income/loss determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company believes that EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Company can use to fund working capital requirements, service future interest and principal debt repayments and fund future growth initiatives.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia . As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America , extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward–looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning the Company's scheduled virtual investor webcast, its confidence that it will play a pivotal role in the circular economy and that it is well positioned to capitalize on the triple bottom line, its belief that the FEED design can be deployed across expansion facilities, its belief that its products can enter the circular economy while diverting waste from landfills, and its projected project economics for its proposed Calgary scale up facility.  Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Overview

Asphalt shingles are the most popular roofing material in North America. This represents the 4th largest category of construction waste. It is estimated that over 13 million tons of asphalt roofing shingles are disposed of each year in the United States, contributing to already over-crowded landfills. As costs for waste disposal and landfills pile up, companies are increasingly looking for methods to offset their carbon footprint. Luckily, they say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Based on industry research, the Canadian and US markets for asphalt shingle recovery and repurposing are valued at US$1.35bn and US$7bn, respectively, according to a 2021 Global Markets Insights report. With the world shifting to more environmentally friendly solutions for waste reduction and recycling, investors could see significant upside by investing in emerging companies like Northstar where limited processing solutions exist for processing single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar aims to drive sustainable asphalt recovery to new innovative heights in the rapidly growing cleantech space.

Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF, TSXV:ROOF.WT,OTCQB: ROOOF) is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. The Company has a fully constructed Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia and a proprietary design process, which enables it for advancing expansion opportunities in the near future.

Northstar is strongly positioned to potentially become a major innovative player in this particular niche of the clean technology space, having a binding off-take agreement for 100 percent of oil production with a strategic multi-national construction corporation. Northstar also has significant leverage with a first-mover advantage, as the first public company to repurpose asphalt shingles. Northstar’s mission is to become the leading asphalt shingle material recovery provider in North America, extracting 99 percent of the recovered components from single-use asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

Most importantly is the recovery of the liquid asphalt, which has seen its price soar to $820 per tonne in recent months, up from a low of $617 per tonne in late 2020. Pricing for liquid asphalt can be found here: http://www.onasphalt.org/mtopriceindex/index.html

At the Empower Facility, Northstar operates a proprietary design process and recovery capability for single-use asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill. Northstar’s major input and output revenue streams from tipping fees and three processed output products (liquid asphalt, fiber and aggregate), respectively, demonstrate the potential of Northstar’s unique business model.

2022 will be an exceptionally exciting year for Northstar Clean Technologies as it completes the final stages of ramping up into commercial production at the Empower Facility. In the first half of 2021, the Company already completed a $12.24 million financing and in July 2021, the Company completed its listing onto the TSX Venture Exchange. Northstar offers investors a near-term revenue opportunity with the expected production commencement of its fully constructed Empower Facility in Delta, BC in Q1 2022.

With near-term revenue, a cashed up balance sheet and low expected capex on its first expansion facility, Northstar has a strong financial position, enabling the company to capitalize on expansion opportunities in both Canada and the United States in 2022 and beyond.

Northstar’s leadership team has a combined 280 years of experience across a strong team of industry professionals. Their operational and capital markets expertise primes the company for impressive economic growth and investment upside in a world rapidly shifting to clean technological solutions.

Company Highlights

  • Northstar Clean Technologies is an emerging clean technology company focused on providing single-use asphalt shingle material recovery solutions across North America. The company leverages strategic positioning in the green-friendly jurisdiction of Metro Vancouver, British Columbia.
  • Northstar aims to become the leading asphalt shingle material recovery provider in North America.
  • The company’s business model includes a two-tier, input and output revenue stream that combines input revenue from tipping fees and output revenue from the sale of its three recovered components.
  • The company offers the perfect storm of market size and advanced positioning with an established off-take agreement with a major multi-national construction corporation.
  • Northstar Clean Technologies expects to commence commercial production of its fully constructed Empower Facility in Q1 2022. Success from this operation could fast-track development of its first expansion facility.
  • The company is led by industry professionals with proven track records of success and over 280 years of combined operational and capital markets experience.

Proprietary Solution

Technology

With the company’s proprietary Bitumen Extraction and Separation Technology (BEST), Northstar Clean Technologies aims to keep asphalt shingles from becoming waste materials in landfills and repurposing discarded shingles to manufacture new marketable products.

Facility

Northstar Clean Technologies operates its Empower Facility located in Delta, BC. Strategically located near Highway 17 and Highway 99, Empower is easily accessible for roofing and waste hauling companies throughout Metro Vancouver.

Northstar has a significant existing stockpile of asphalt shingle material ready for processing and the equipment and infrastructure needed to commence operations on site. The facility is well-equipped for its commercial production.

Management Team

James Currie - Executive Chairman

James Currie has over 40 years of experience as a registered professional engineer with senior management, engineering and operations experience. He was the former COO of TSX and NYSE-listed Equinox Gold, Pretium Resources and New Gold. Mr. Currie holds a B.Sc. Degree from Queen’s University in Mining Engineering. He was also the 2014 co-winner of AME BC’s prestigious EA Scholtz Award for Excellence in Mine Development at the New Afton mine.

Aidan Mills - CEO

Mr. Mills is a highly experienced executive with over 30 years of global experience. He spent 19 years with British Petroleum (BP) PLC, which included roles from his start as a graduate control engineer through project and maintenance engineering, corporate strategy, United Kingdom commercial gas and power development, and North American origination, to a role as a senior vice-president in Calgary with accountability for trading, asset and customer development and management. Mr. Mills then spent five years as vice-president, commodity marketing and supply, with Husky Energy in Calgary and two years as managing director with Goldman Sachs. Following a role as vice-president, downstream, for MEG, Mr. Mills was most recently chief commercial officer at the Friesen Group of Companies, a privately owned Calgary business. Mr. Mills is a chartered engineer (CEng) (United Kingdom), and he holds a bachelor of engineering in electrical and electronics engineering from Edinburgh University and a master of business administration with distinction from the Edinburgh Business School.

Neil Currie - Director

Mr. Currie has 15 years of experience. He is the CIO, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Capital Event Management (CEM) and CEM Capital ($10m+ in AUM). Incepted in 2010, CEM has organized 65 investment conferences to date that have been linked to over $1 billion in transactions. Mr. Currie orchestrated five go-public listings on the TSXV raising more than $60 million.

Gord Johnson - President & Director

Gord Johnson has over 25 years of experience in building, growing & managing companies. He served with Northstar since its inception in 2015. Mr. Johnson was also the former CEO of Save Energy Walls, Lodgeview Entertainment and Intrepid Security.

Gregg Sedun - Director

Gregg Sedun has nearly 40 years of experience. Former Partner at the Vancouver law firm Rand Edgar Sedun and specialized in the practice of corporate finance and securities law. Current President & CEO of Global Vision Capital Corp. Founding Director of Diamond Fields Resources (sold to Inco for $4.3 billion), Adastra Minerals (sold to First Quantum Minerals for $275 million) and founding shareholder of Peru Copper (sold to Chinalco for $875 million).

James Borkowski - Director

James Borkowski has 25 years of experience, serving in executive roles for several private and public companies, and has specialized in operations, product development and strategic communications for clients including 7-Eleven, Caesar’s Palace, Fairmont Hotels and Target. Former CEO of Stonepoint.

Terry Charles - COO

Terry Charles has over 30 years of experience as a manager of several companies in the transportation industry. He has served with Northstar since its inception in 2015 and was the former president of Gemaco.

Rosemary Pritchard - CFO

Ms. Rosemary Pritchard has joined Northstar as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Ms. Pritchard intends to develop the Company's financial strategy and structure with a focus on non-dilutive funding and growth. As well as bringing deep financial expertise, she will also have accountability for the Company's human resources and information technology departments. Ms. Pritchard has 30 years of executive finance experience in a variety of industries. Her roles included 9 years in the construction industry in controllership and COO roles, 5 years in public practice at Grant Thornton LLP, 8 years as CFO of the national furniture retailer Urban Barn , a Vancouver -based company with over 50 locations and more than 650 employees.

Jim Bird - Technical Advisor

Jim Bird is a professional engineer with over 35 years of experience in the construction industry in Western Canada and internationally. He has held various positions such as CEO, executive VP, VP and director with several major corporations. Mr. Bird has experience in all aspects of management with expertise in product development, performance management and asphalt manufacturing.

Carson Sedun - Director of Capital Markets

Carson Sedun has ten years of industry and capital markets experience. He is the principal of Annapurna Advisors and a former investment banking associate with Canaccord Genuity and Dundee Capital Markets. Mr. Sedun holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, a B.Com from McGill University and a Graduate Certificate in Mining Engineering from UBC.

Kellie Johnston - Chief Sustainability Officer and Corporate Counsel

Ms. Johnston brings a wealth of experience as a senior environment, social, and governance ("ESG") practitioner. She brings with her a strategic understanding and experience of global sustainability issues with deep expertise in leadership, risk identification and mitigation, and strategy implementation. Ms. Johnston also has excellent team-building skills, demonstrated in her collaboration with local, national and international teams as well as advising and reporting sustainability subject matters to C-suites and Boards of Directors. She possesses great passion for the ESG and sustainability industry, and this dedication is accurately reflected in her deep knowledge of these sectors.

Northstar to Present at 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series in Kansas City

Northstar to Present at 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series in Kansas City

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF), (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") has announced that it will be presenting at the 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association ("ARMA") Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series. The Company's presentation "Repurposing Asphalt Roofing Materials" will highlight the Company's important contribution to the fight against landfill waste. The presentation is scheduled for April 26, 2022 at 8:30 am Central Time . Speaking at this event from Northstar will be the following:

  • Aidan Mills , President & CEO, Director
  • Gord Johnson, Co-Founder, Director, President of Empower
  • Kellie Johnston , Chief Sustainability Officer

The 2022 ARMA meetings are being held in person in Kansas City, Missouri , from April 25-28, 2022 , and will also be made available virtually for those who are unable to attend in person.

About ARMA

The Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association (ARMA) is a trade association representing North America's asphalt roofing manufacturing companies and their raw material suppliers. The association includes the majority of North American manufacturers of asphalt shingles and asphalt low slope roof membrane systems. Information that ARMA gathers on modern asphalt roofing materials and practices is provided to building and code officials, as well as regulatory agencies and allied trade groups. Committed to advances in the asphalt roofing industry, ARMA is proud of the role it plays in promoting asphalt roofing to those in the building industry and to the public.

For more information about ARMA and the 2022 Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series, visit www.asphaltroofing.org .

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia . As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America , extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Northstar Announces Project Economics For Its Calgary Scale Up Facility Based On Front-end Engineering Design

Northstar Announces Project Economics For Its Calgary Scale Up Facility Based On Front-end Engineering Design

Highlights

  • $7.6 Million in Potential Annual Revenue Per Facility (1)
  • $4.9 Million in Potential Annual Gross Profit Per Facility (65% Gross Margin) (1)
  • $4.0 Million in Potential Annual EBITDA (2) Per Facility (52% EBITDA (2) Margin) (1)
  • Excludes Any Potential Carbon Credit Revenue or Sustainability "Green" Premium
  • Numerous Potential Upside Opportunities Have Been Identified

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its internal management-prepared economic analysis for its planned expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta ("Calgary Empower Facility"). As part of the recently released independent front-end engineering design ("FEED") study prepared by BBA Engineering Ltd. which provided a pre-feasibility level capital estimate for the planned Calgary Empower Facility, the Company completed a detailed internal financial analysis of the planned Calgary Empower Facility. The Company sensitized a broad range of both operational and financial assumptions to ultimately arrive on a conservative base case, which is provided here, as well as identify certain variables to provide potential upside. The results and major assumptions are provided below. All currencies quoted within this press release are in Canadian dollars.

Northstar Secures Grant Funding from Alberta Innovates for Engineering Costs of Calgary Scale Up Facility

Northstar Secures Grant Funding from Alberta Innovates for Engineering Costs of Calgary Scale Up Facility

Non-dilutive funding will cover $200,000 of the estimated $675,000 engineering cost related to Northstar's planned expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta

The application to Alberta Innovates was Northstar's first of a broad range of government funding applications Northstar is progressing related to the Calgary scale up facility

[Video Enhanced] Northstar Clean Technologies Lines Up First Scale up Facilty in Oil Country

[Video Enhanced] Northstar Clean Technologies Lines Up First Scale up Facilty in Oil Country

VANCOUVER, BC March 22, 2022 TheNewswire - Global Stocks News - Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF) (OTC:ROOOF) is a clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles to produce liquid asphalt, fibre and sands while diverting shingle waste from landfills.

The company has a fully constructed pilot facility in Delta, BC that initiated steady-state production in February 2022.

On March 17, 2022 ROOF's Board of Directors approved Calgary as the planned location for Northstar's expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility.

The engineer and design work anticipates a modular 150–200 tonnes/day facility.


Click Image To View Full Size

With corporate offices for Shell, Husky, Exxon and Imperial Oil , Calgary is not an obvious location for a recycling project, but newly elected Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has pledged to make Calgary a greener city.

"Calgary City Council declared a Climate Emergency in November 2021," states the Calgary City Website , "directing the pace and scale of action to be accelerated".

"Calgary is the place to be for companies like Northstar that are driven to make an impact on the energy transition," states Brad Parry, President and CEO of Calgary Economic Development, "We are pleased Northstar has chosen Calgary to build its new planned facility that can help keep asphalt shingles out of landfills."

"Northstar's commitment to clean technology, community, and long-term solutions aligns with our economic strategy's focus on," added Parry.

Calgary Highlights:


Click Image To View Full Size

At 150-200/tonnes per day, the Calgary Empower Facility will have an estimated capacity about 250% higher than the existing Delta facility.

"Calgary is home to Canada's ‘energy transition' economy and we are excited to be a part of this movement," stated Northstar CEO Aidan Mills, who previously worked for British Petroleum.

"As I came out of the oil business, I along with other people believe that this industry needs to do things differently," Mills told GSN, "That's not to say that we need to switch off oil or stop driving conventional cars.  It's an energy transition. We definitely need to stop putting hydrocarbons into landfills".

Mills recently spoke with GSN about ROOF's business objectives.  The interview incorporates video footage shot at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta.

GSN asked Mills how Calgary roofers will be incentivized to bring the discarded asphalt shingles to Northstar's processing facility.

"We have five elements to that strategy," explained Mills, "Number one, we will have facilities that are close to the dump, ideally within 5 kilometres. Secondly, we're going to discount the price that they pay.  Thirdly, we will unload the shingles significantly faster than the municipal dump. Fourthly, we will have a food truck and give the drivers free coffee.  Fifthly, if the roofers can hit sustainability targets, we will further discount their tipping fees."


Click Image To View Full Size

"Demand for asphalt binder in North America is currently highest for interstate highways and roofing," states a Liquid Asphalt Research Report prepared by Kin Communications , "Shingles made from asphalt serve one purpose which is to be used for the roofing of structures."

"Because these shingles are petroleum based, they are not eco-friendly and their production wastes energy in addition to exacerbating the emission of greenhouse gases," continues the research report.

ROOF's business model anticipates four revenue streams:  1. Tipping Fees (paid by waste haulers and roofing contractors), 2.  Sale of Asphalt, 3. Sale of Fiber and 4. Sale of Aggregate.  The sale of carbon credits would add a 5 th revenue stream.

Before its IPO 9 months ago, ROOF raised $12.3 million . Since then the company began small batch production , engaged Wellington Dupont to liaise with governments, began modular design , proved carbon reduction , hired a Sustainability Officer and has initiated steady state production .

A green-light from the City of Calgary to build a 150–200 tonnes/day scale-up facility is another significant milestone.

Northstar is currently identifying a suitable leasing site in Calgary for its scale up facility.  An independent Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) is expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2022.

Northstar Selects Calgary, Alberta as the Location for Expanded-Capacity Asphalt Shingle Reprocessing Scale Up Facility

Northstar Selects Calgary, Alberta as the Location for Expanded-Capacity Asphalt Shingle Reprocessing Scale Up Facility

Calgary : Canada's Energy Hub with Strong Government Incentives and Support to Ensure a Clean Energy Transition while Diverting Waste from Landfills

 Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the selection of the City of Calgary, Alberta Canada as the planned location for the Company's expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility (the "Calgary Empower Facility").

dynaCERT Exhibiting at Truck World Show

dynaCERT Exhibiting at Truck World Show

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is an exhibitor at the Truck World show in Toronto, from April 21, 2022 until Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Truck World is a trade & industry event. The show is a meeting place for Canada's trucking industry with everything trucking: equipment, innovations, connections, solutions, featuring over 500 exhibitors and new products showcase including dynaCERT's flagship HydraGEN line of global solutions to reduce pollution.

Facedrive Announces Name Change to STEER

Facedrive Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: FD), (OTCQX: FDVRF) is pleased to announce its plans for a corporate name change to "Steer Technologies Inc." (" STEER ") including a restyling of most offerings to "STEER", a brand that the Company acquired from Exelon in September of 2020. The rebranding will include a stylized "E" (from the word STEER) as the Company's logo, emphasizing the Company's ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) DNA and values. The Company feels the new name and logo better encapsulate the entirety of its value proposition as an integrated ESG technology platform offering on-demand and subscription-based mobility services aimed at bringing people together, through conscientious commerce, and moving the world forward. As such, the Company sees the rebranding as a catalyst to further demand for its growing EV subscription and other mobility based services such as delivery, reflecting the next stage in the evolution of its original transportation and technology mandate.

The Company anticipates the rebranding of offerings to start immediately and be substantially complete within Q2 2022. The Company also intends to announce a formal notice of shareholder meeting in the coming weeks where it will seek approval for Articles of Amendment to effect an official corporate name change to "STEER Technologies Inc.", among other business.

Tantalus to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2022

Tantalus to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2022

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

Conference Call

dynaCERT and Galaxy Power Applaud the Canadian Clean Technology Tax Incentives of Budget 2022

dynaCERT and Galaxy Power Applaud the Canadian Clean Technology Tax Incentives of Budget 2022

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") and Galaxy Power Inc. ("Galaxy Power") applaud the recently announced changes proposed in the Canadian Government's Budget of April 7, 2022 ("Budget 2022") regarding the creation of a 30% new Tax Credit for Investments in Clean Technology focused on net-zero technologies, battery storage and clean hydrogen, the new 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit and certain other provisions relating to expanding clean technology tax incentives associated with flow through shares, including the expansion of Class 43.1 and 43.2 Canadian Renewal and Conservation Expense ("CRCE") tax definitions, and certain new deductions (collectively the "Clean Tech Incentives").

Successful Consultative Meetings:

Facedrive Announces Closing of Fully-Subscribed $17.5M Private Placement of Units

Facedrive Inc. (" Facedrive " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") on a fully-subscribed basis. Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued 29,661,016 units (the " Units "), at a subscription price of $0.59 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $17.5 million . As previously announced, each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.73 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months. As announced on March 28, 2022 the Company decided to upsize the Private Placement from $15 million to $17.5 million as a result of strong investor interest and expected oversubscription, which ended up materializing.

Tantalus and Energy Toolbase Partner to Secure First of Several Projects Bringing a Commercial-Grade Microgrid Solution to Market

Tantalus and Energy Toolbase Partner to Secure First of Several Projects Bringing a Commercial-Grade Microgrid Solution to Market

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities, is pleased to announce the deployment of an industry-leading commercial microgrid project being delivered in partnership with Energy Toolbase ("ETB"), which provides a suite of project modeling, energy storage control and asset monitoring products for solar and storage microgrid deployments.

Tantalus, through its recent acquisition of DLC Systems d/b/a Congruitive ("Congruitive"), and ETB are jointly supporting the deployment of a microgrid that includes solar panels and battery storage to provide resiliency to the headquarters of a major construction company in Riverdale, California. Designed to address the broader global microgrid market, which is expected to grow by nearly 18% annually to US$26B by 2026, the combined solution will enable the construction company to manage demand charges, perform load shifting and take advantage of other economic optimizations while being connected to the electric distribution grid, as well as providing resiliency to maintain operations in the event the headquarters experiences a power outage from their local utility. During grid power outages, the microgrid will automatically reconfigure the solar and storage system into an islanded resource, delivering backup power to the building. As part of the deployment, ETB's energy management system, known as Acumen EMS™, is providing the intelligence layer to manage the economic optimization of the system. Through its Congruence.IQ™ ("C.IQ™") Microgrid Controller, Tantalus is delivering the necessary software and tools to manage the microgrid during grid outages.

