Financial Highlights $6.0 million in cash as at December 31, 2021 Total assets increased by $7.5 million while total liabilities increased by $0.6 million compared to December 31, 2020 Working capital surplus of $5.5 million compared to a working capital deficit of $0.06 million compared to December 31, 2020 Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce that today it has filed its audited annual financial ...

ROOF:CA