Tech Big News Roundup: Siyata Mobile Receives $1.1M Purchase Order for Uniden UV350 In-Vehicle IoT Device, Marble Financial Announces Partnership With Magical Credit
Kevin Vanstone - January 31st, 2020
In case you missed it, here is this week’s tech big news roundup.
Emerging Tech
Fintech
- Marble Financial Announces Partnership With Magical Credit
- Marble Financial Announces $750,000 Debenture Offering
