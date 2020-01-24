Tech Big News Roundup: Datametrex Announces $600,000 Renewal Contract with LOTTE, HeyBryan to List on OTC Markets and Expand Advisory Team, Graphene 3D Lab Inc. Announces Name Change to G6 Materials Corp.
Kevin Vanstone - January 24th, 2020
In case you missed it, here’s this week’s tech big news update.
Emerging Tech
- Datametrex Announces $600,000 Renewal Contract with LOTTE
- First Responder Appoints Retired US Ambassador/Former Special Assistant to the Director of FBI and Retired Former Commander of French Military Intelligence Regiment to Advisory Council
- HeyBryan to List on OTC Markets and Expand Advisory Team
- PowerBand Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed Private Placement Financing
Nanoscience
To see our previous Tech Investing Big News Roundups, click here.