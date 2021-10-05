Tantalus Systems: Transforming Aging One-Way Grids into Digitized Multi-Directional Smart Grids

Tantalus Systems (TSX:GRID) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Tantalus Systems (TSX:GRID) focuses on transforming aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional smart grids. The company’s goal is to improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve in North America and the Caribbean Basin. Tantalus is led by a highly experienced management team with decades of experience in the energy and capital markets.

Tantalus provides various smart grid solutions to customers, including advanced metering infrastructure, distribution automation, ERT meter migration, fiber-to-the-home, load management, power line communications, TUNet grid reliability analytics and insight and electric, water and gas AMR.

Tantalus Systems’ Company Highlights

Tantalus offers a purpose-driven and cyber secure market-leading edge computing platform, robust software applications, an advanced IoT communications network and deep data analytics.

In 2013, Tantalus was the first company in their market to deliver a Linux-based edge computing platform in the utility industry.

The company also boasts a highly impressive 99 percent customer retention rate over 30 years and a compounded annual customer base growth rate of 20 percent from 2013 to 2020.

The company has a strong cash position, strong year-over-year revenue growth and more than four consecutive years of positive EBITDA.

Tantalus is led by a highly experienced management team with decades of experience in the energy and capital markets.