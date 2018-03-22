Strategic Metals & Rare Earths Letter International Commences Coverage of Lomiko Metals

Strategic Metals & Rare Earths Letter International recently commenced coverage of Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV:LMR, OTCQX:LMRMF, FSE:DH8B). The report highlights the company’s profile, an overview of projects—specifically La Loutre Lake Graphite Project and the recent Promethieus Cryptocurrency Mining play.

As quoted from the report,

Highlights:

The Company’s most advanced property is its 80%-owned (20% Canada Strategic Metals) La Loutre Flake Graphite Project located in Quebec, which contains 18.4 million Indicated tonnes grading 3.19% graphite with 16.7 million Inferred tonnes grading 3.75% graphite at a 1.5% cut-off rate (not NI 43-101 compliant).

Other principal asses are the Vines Lake Property in the Cassiar region of British Columbia, the QuatreMilles Project and the Lac-des-Isles Graphite Project, both in Quebec.

In addition, Lomiko has a business relationship and invested with Graphene Energy Storage Devices (Graphite ESD Corp).

Having scheduled further drilling in February-March 2018, completion of a metallurgy in June 2018 and environmental in September 2018, Lomiko expects to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) in December 2018

The total 2018 budget is C$ 2.15 million to acquire a 100% interest in the La Loutre Property.

On January 29, 2018, Lomiko announced the closing of a private placement of 3.17 million units at a price of C$ 0.14 for gross proceeds of C$ 444,000.

On February 5, 2018, Lomiko’s 25% investee Promethieus Crypto Currency, a cutting-edge crypto currency mining company, introduced the Golden Goose for Cryptocurrency Farm Mining Operations.

