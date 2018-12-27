Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of Biologics License Application to the FDA for ROLONTIS

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:SPPI), a biotechnology company with fully integrated commercial and drug development operations with a primary focus in hematology and oncology, announced today that the company submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim). As quoted in the press release: “ROLONTIS is an important and significant … Continued









Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:SPPI), a biotechnology company with fully integrated commercial and drug development operations with a primary focus in hematology and oncology, announced today that the company submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim).

As quoted in the press release:

“ROLONTIS is an important and significant future growth driver for our company,” said Joe Turgeon, President and CEO of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “Today’s milestone brings us one step closer to bringing the first novel G-CSF to healthcare providers in over 15 years in a large market that is familiar to Spectrum.” The BLA for ROLONTIS is supported by data from two identically designed Phase 3 clinical trials, ADVANCE and RECOVER, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of ROLONTIS in 643 early-stage breast cancer patients for the treatment of neutropenia due to myelosuppressive cytoxic chemotherapy. The study ADVANCE was conducted under a special protocol assessment (SPA) with the Agency. In both studies, ROLONTIS demonstrated the pre-specified hypothesis of non-inferiority (NI) in Duration of Severe Neutropenia (DSN) and a similar safety profile to pegfilgrastim. ROLONTIS also demonstrated non-inferiority to pegfilgrastim in the DSN across all 4 cycles (all NI p<0.0001) in both studies.

