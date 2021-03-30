SPC Nickel: Class 1 Nickel in the Sudbury Mining Camp in Ontario

SPC Nickel (TSXV:SPC) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









SPC Nickel (TSXV:SPC) explores highly prospective nickel-copper-platinum group mineralization projects within the world-class Sudbury Mining Camp in Ontario, Canada. The company has a robust portfolio that includes the flagship Aer-Kidd project and Lockerby East project and the Janes and Owen properties. Aer-Kidd and Lockerby East are 100 percent owned advanced-stage projects, while SPC Nickel’s other properties present the company with favorable growth options.

At the end of 2020, the company raised C$7.82 million. This funding favorably positions it for more aggressive exploration for 2021.

SPC Nickel’s Company Highlights

SPC Nickel is focused on exploring and developing nickel and copper assets in the prolific Sudbury Mining Camp.

The company leverages well-positioned growth in the battery and green metals markets and a proven management team with solid exploration, development and operations skills.

The flagship Aer-Kidd project and Lockerby East project are 100 percent owned and present exciting discovery potential and advanced-stage development.

The Janes and Owen properties in Sudbury present the company with acquisition options. Both properties demonstrate high-grade mineralization.