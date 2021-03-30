SPC Nickel: Class 1 Nickel in the Sudbury Mining Camp in Ontario
Diana Fernandez - March 30th, 2021
SPC Nickel (TSXV:SPC) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.
SPC Nickel (TSXV:SPC) explores highly prospective nickel-copper-platinum group mineralization projects within the world-class Sudbury Mining Camp in Ontario, Canada. The company has a robust portfolio that includes the flagship Aer-Kidd project and Lockerby East project and the Janes and Owen properties. Aer-Kidd and Lockerby East are 100 percent owned advanced-stage projects, while SPC Nickel’s other properties present the company with favorable growth options.
At the end of 2020, the company raised C$7.82 million. This funding favorably positions it for more aggressive exploration for 2021.
SPC Nickel’s Company Highlights
- SPC Nickel is focused on exploring and developing nickel and copper assets in the prolific Sudbury Mining Camp.
- The company leverages well-positioned growth in the battery and green metals markets and a proven management team with solid exploration, development and operations skills.
- The flagship Aer-Kidd project and Lockerby East project are 100 percent owned and present exciting discovery potential and advanced-stage development.
- The Janes and Owen properties in Sudbury present the company with acquisition options. Both properties demonstrate high-grade mineralization.