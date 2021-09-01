Solarvest Signs Agreements with OrgHive, China’s Leading Organic Blockchain Verified Digital E-Commerce Platform

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. is pleased to announce that its wholly owned division, Eversea Inc., has signed sales and promotional agreements with OrgHive, China’s leading digital marketing and e-commerce platform dedicated to organic consumers.









The OrgHive organic community has garnered 23 million unique users since inception last year. They provide organic related content to consumers online and have developed a blockchain-based verification system for organic products that are purchased throughout mainland China. Furthermore, the platform developed by OrgHive will reach organic consumers beyond China, including those located in other parts of Asia. There are no commercial or regulatory barriers for Eversea to sell its products to Chinese consumers through OrgHive’s online platform.

OrgHive will promote Eversea’s algae-based, certified organic omega-3 DHA, the first of its kind in the world, to millions of its registered subscribers. OrgHive will be responsible for logistics, fulfillment and all digital marketing activities, including social media.

“We are thrilled to partner with Eversea and help bring its groundbreaking organic omega-3 DHA to Chinese organic consumers,” said Anastasios Papadopoulos, co-founder of OrgHive. “We have built the most engaged and active community of organic consumers in the country, and these people are on a constant search for the most cutting edge, healthy products. It is a perfect time to introduce Eversea’s products to them.”

“Due to its sheer volume and growth, it has been our goal to enter the Chinese market, and there is no better way for us to reach Chinese organic consumers in a cost-effective, highly-targeted, rapid way than the OrgHive platform,” said Gerri Greenham of Solarvest. “OrgHive has already demonstrated its leadership and scale in the Chinese organic market, and we are very excited to leverage that with our novel organic products.”

“In a very short period of time, OrgHive has become the most dominant digital platform and trusted source of organic food-related information for Chinese consumers, and this relationship will allow Eversea to target Chinese organic consumers in an unprecedented way,” said Max Goldberg, founder of industry newsletter Organic Insider. “China represents the world’s biggest, untapped market for organic products, and I expect Eversea’s game-changing organic omega-3 DHA products to see very wide online penetration in this country, thanks to the power of the OrgHive platform.

Eversea will soon begin its social media outreach in China, which will be followed in the fourth quarter by the launch of four organic omega-3 powder supplements and a dried fruit organic gummy for children. All the products are based on the foundation of the company’s certified organic omega-3 DHA ingredient.

About Solarvest

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. is an algae biologics company whose production platform provides it with an extremely flexible system capable of producing numerous products from Omega 3 fatty acids to human therapeutic proteins. The company has successfully developed, patented and produced the world’s only plant-based organic certified Omega -3 to satisfy the substantial demand for this essential nutrient. The company has also initiated a program for the expression of CBD and THC to be produced in GMP fermentation facilities.

For further information contact:

Email: invest@solarvest.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company’s expectations and projections.

