Skychain Q&A Session via Zoom on April 30, 11am PST

SkyChain Technologies (TSXV:SCT) is a Vancouver-based company providing data infrastructure services and power solutions. The company operates Internet Data Centers that host mining computers, known as ASIC miners or GPUs. Although not a direct cryptocurrency mining company, SkyChain provides full-service hosting and real estate through its wholly owned subsidiary data centers.
SkyChain’s Company Highlights:
- SkyChain Technologies operates state-of-the-art internet data centers that host ASIC miners and GPUs.
- Currently provides full-service hosting and real estate through its wholly owned subsidiary data centers.
- The company’s subsidiary data center in Sherbrooke, Quebec currently generates C$12 million in annual revenues.
- SkyChain’s expertly engineered data centers and full-service mining equipment delivery strategically position the company for expansion into edge computing for high-performance, large data markets..
- SkyChain Technologies wholly owns Miningsky Technology Ltd, which performs research and development of miningsky equipment.
Date: Friday, April 30th
Time: 11:00AM PST / 1:00PM CST / 2:00PM EST.
