Skychain Q&A Session via Zoom on April 30, 11am PST

Join the webinar and learn more about Skychain Technologies on Friday, April 30th, 11:00AM PST / 1:00PM CST / 2:00PM EST.









You’re Invited to a Q&A Session with Skychain’s Management Team.

SkyChain Technologies (TSXV:SCT) is a Vancouver-based company providing data infrastructure services and power solutions. The company operates Internet Data Centers that host mining computers, known as ASIC miners or GPUs. Although not a direct cryptocurrency mining company, SkyChain provides full-service hosting and real estate through its wholly owned subsidiary data centers.

SkyChain’s Company Highlights:

SkyChain Technologies operates state-of-the-art internet data centers that host ASIC miners and GPUs.

Currently provides full-service hosting and real estate through its wholly owned subsidiary data centers.

The company’s subsidiary data center in Sherbrooke, Quebec currently generates C$12 million in annual revenues.

SkyChain’s expertly engineered data centers and full-service mining equipment delivery strategically position the company for expansion into edge computing for high-performance, large data markets..

SkyChain Technologies wholly owns Miningsky Technology Ltd, which performs research and development of miningsky equipment.

Join the webinar and learn more about Skychain Technologies.

Date: Friday, April 30th

Time: 11:00AM PST / 1:00PM CST / 2:00PM EST.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/99930256013?pwd=TWRRQ2RBNGZEcnY5L2dHMDdBNGxnQT09

Meeting ID: 999 3025 6013

Passcode: skychain

One tap mobile

+13017158592,,99930256013#,,,,*36497297# US (Washington DC)

+13126266799,,99930256013#,,,,*36497297# US (Chicago)

Dial by your location

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Meeting ID: 999 3025 6013

Passcode: 36497297

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/adqqDAt73H