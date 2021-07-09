Skychain grants options to buy 950,000 shares
Skychain Technologies Inc.’s board has approved the grant to its directors of the company, pursuant to the terms of the company’s stock option plan, a total of 950,000 stock options.
Skychain Technologies Inc.’s board has approved the grant to its directors of the company, pursuant to the terms of the company’s stock option plan, a total of 950,000 stock options. Each such stock option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the company at a price of 80 cents for a period of two years. The options are not transferable.
About Skychain Technologies Inc.
Skychain Technologies is a Vancouver-based company providing blockchain infrastructure services and power solutions. Its vision is to become a leading player in crypto/data mining hosting by increasing to 100 megawatts of crypto hosting capacity.
We seek Safe Harbor.
Click here to connect with SkyChain Technologies (TSXV:SCT) for an Investor Presentation.