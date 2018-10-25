Biotech

Investing News

Shire Files Submission for U.S. FDA Approval to Manufacture FLEXBUMIN

- October 25th, 2018

Shire (LSE:SHP, NASDAQ:SHPG), the leading global biotechnology company focused on rare diseases, announced that it has filed its second submission to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new plasma manufacturing facility near Covington, Georgia. As quoted in the press release: This second submission is for the manufacturing of FLEXBUMIN 25% [Albumin … Continued

Shire (LSE:SHP, NASDAQ:SHPG), the leading global biotechnology company focused on rare diseases, announced that it has filed its second submission to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new plasma manufacturing facility near Covington, Georgia.

As quoted in the press release:

This second submission is for the manufacturing of FLEXBUMIN 25% [Albumin (Human)], USP, 25% Solution, a treatment primarily used as plasma-volume replacement therapy in immune disorders, trauma and other critical conditions. The Georgia facility received its first FDA approval, to manufacture GAMMAGARD LIQUID [Immune Globulin Infusion (Human)] 10% Solution.

“We are very pleased to file this second submission for our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Georgia, after the facility received FDA approval earlier this year,” said Matt Walker, Head of Technical Operations for Shire. “Expanding our capacity for manufacturing FLEXBUMIN will allow us to better meet the increasing global demand for plasma protein therapies and further supports our growing immunoglobulin and bio-therapeutics portfolio by enabling us to deliver these important treatments to our patients.”

Click here to read the full press release.

gold outlook free report

Is it a good time to buy gold stocks?


Learn to profit from gold's low price this year!


Give me my free report!

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Medtronic Receives Two Product Approvals
FDA Approves New SynchroMed II myPTM Personal Therapy Manager
Teligent Announces FDA Approval of Desoximetasone Ointment USP 0.05%
Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Valiant Navion Thoracic Stent Graft System

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *