ScreenPro Security Launches Rapid Antigen Testing with Mobile Passport to get Canadians Back to Work

Compel Security Inc. o/a ScreenPro Security (CSE: SCRN) (“ScreenPro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has added a Health Canada approved antigen rapid test kit to its product offering. This new antigen rapid test kit was approved by Health Canada on March 19th. Coupled with its current PCR testing services, and the proposed acquisition of GoStop Inc.’s digital COVID passport, announced on March 11th, provides ScreenPro with a complete suite of testing and screening tools and services for its clients. The addition of the rapid antigen test kit assist in ScreenPro achieving its goal to re-open businesses and get all Canadians back to work and a normal life.

John McMullen, CEO of ScreenPro states, “I am pleased to report that our company has initiated the roll-out for rapid antigen and are processing tests now in both Ontario and Vancouver and will continue to expand our offering throughout our client base. Our clients requested ScreenPro to provide these rapid tests with the ability to report results through a mobile passport to increase their productivity and immediate access to the workplace. It has been well documented that Rapid Testing is an excellent solution for ensuring the immediate safety for not only the workplace, but also for schools, camps, retirement homes and communities. Combined with the proposed acquisition of a proprietary mobile passport, we can help provide the opportunity for people to be anywhere they want to be. If a person were to test positive, ScreenPro can then offer a second line of testing with its current PCR platform with 100% accuracy. If the patients requires a consultation, our medical team is also available to advise and consult with the client. It is our mission to provide a complete COVID-19 service to our clients with the goal of getting the Canadian workforce back to work safely.”

For Corporate Inquiries or to book your own appointment, please email info@screenprosecurity.com or 1-800-45SCREENPRO.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro provides turnkey coronavirus screening solutions to the private sector. ScreenPro’s unique access to multiple manufacturers of high quality South Korean test kits and its strategic partnership with Canvas Labs in Vancouver and Integrated Explorations in Ontario. This platform allows ScreenPro to be a nationwide provider of a full-service testing solutions across Canada. In addition to providing test kits with the support of a medical passport. ScreenPro has its own pool of certified nursing and medical professionals, PPE and all ancilliary products to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

